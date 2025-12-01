J.J. McCarthy Expected to Return in Week 14 vs. Commanders
After missing Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks, in which the Vikings lost 26–0, J.J. McCarthy is expected to return to action in Week 14 vs. the Commanders, coach Kevin O’Connell shared on Monday.
McCarthy has been in concussion protocol since feeling the symptoms arise after the team’s loss to the Packers the week prior. He felt the symptoms while on the team plane heading back to Minnesota.
McCarthy is “symptom-free” as of Monday, and he will be good to start on Sunday and clear protocol as long as he has a full practice on Wednesday, O’Connell said.
The quarterback has been bit by the injury bug one too many times already in his second season in the league. He missed his entire rookie season because of two knee surgeries. This season, he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and didn’t return until Week 9. He’s arguably still looking to get his footing in the league.
Rookie Max Brosmer started in Sunday’s blowout loss. While there was some excitement for him to get his first career start, he ultimately struggled in action. His final stat line came out to 126 yards, no touchdowns, four picks and four sacks for a quarterback rating of 32.8. Needless to say, Vikings fans have got to feel better to have McCarthy back.
Minnesota likely won’t make the playoffs as they sit in last in the highly competitive NFC North with a 4–8 record. The Bears lead the entire NFC with their 9–3 record.