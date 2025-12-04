Commanders Finally Get Some Good News on Jayden Daniels's Status
The sky looked to be the limit for the Commanders in 2025 after reaching the NFC championship in 2024, but fate had other ideas. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has played just six games in an injury-riddled sophomore season.
However, on Thursday, Washington fans finally received some glad tidings this holiday season. Daniels was listed as a full participant in practice as the Commanders prepare to visit the Vikings Sunday afternoon.
"If Jayden Daniels is cleared to play Sunday in Minnesota, it’ll be the first time all season Washington has its starting QB, top three receivers and full starting (offensive line)... on the field together," Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post wrote Thursday afternoon.
Daniels, 24, dislocated his left elbow on Nov. 2 during the Commanders' blowout 38–14 loss to the Seahawks. That injury followed a knee sprain suffered Sept. 11 that kept the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year on the sidelines for three weeks early in the season.
Marcus Mariota has held down the quarterback position for Washington in Daniels's absence, throwing nine touchdowns against six interceptions as the Commanders have slumped to a 3–9 record.