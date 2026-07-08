Robbie Ray's 3 Best Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots

The San Francisco Giants are falling short of expectations in their first season under manager Tony Vitello with the Giants hold the fourth-worst record in baseball at 38-53.

One of the few bright spots on the Giants this season is Robbie Ray, who ranks as the 38th best starting pitcher in Fantasy baseball.

A move out of the Bay Area would further improve Ray’s ranking among starting pitchers in Fantasy Baseball.

Houston Astros

Pitching home games at Daikin Park gives Ray the opportunity to continue his excellence in home-game splits.

In home starts, Ray is dishing out a 5-1 record with a 2.50 ERA and a .180 opponents batting average.

Ray’s strong home numbers should continue in a potential move to Houston as Daikin Park’s dimension play into Ray’s favor.

Halfway through the season, Ray has given up 15 home runs. Calling Houston home would substantially lower the number of home runs Ray would give up as his expected home runs allowed would be 10 at Daikin Park.

Ray’s Fantasy numbers would improve thanks to the lower possibility of blow-up appearances from home runs allowed.

Robbie Ray in his last two outings? Ridiculous. 🔥



14.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 14 K. pic.twitter.com/qzNXBCvSml — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 24, 2026

Miami Marlins

The hottest team in baseball capped off June with a MLB-best 20-6 record, a franchise record for most wins in a month.

The hot streak in June put the Marlins in control of a wild-card spot.

With the Marlins in control of their playoff push, a potential move to acquire Ray would bring real life and Fantasy impact.

Currently Ray’s Giants rank 23rd in runs scored in the MLB.

A potential move to the Marlins would pair Ray with an upper-half offense as the Marlins rank 12th in runs scored.

Having a more potent offense behind the 2021 AL CY Young winner would put Ray in line for more potential wins, improving his Fantasy output.

Ray would have a little more leeway to give up runs and still receive a win with the Marlins offense behind him than in his current situation in San Francisco.

Ray can give up a few runs and still be in contention for a win. Whereas Ray would have to pitch a gem to get a win bonus with a poorer Giants offense accompanying the 2-time all-star.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers, who have the second-best record in the MLB at 58-33, are in firm control of the NL Central, leading the division by seven games.

Despite seemingly cruising through the season, the Brewers are dealing with some starting pitchers being injured.

Brandon Woodruff and Logan Henderson are currently on the 15-day IL, leaving a void at starting pitcher for the Brewers.

Ray could fill that void for the Brewers and increase his Fantasy production in a potential move to Milwaukee.

In a similar vein to the move to Miami, Ray having a potent offense behind him boosts his chances of getting a win bonus and improving his Fantasy scoring.

The Brewers currently rank fourth in the MLB in runs scored.

Ray’s numbers may dip a little bit as his expected home runs at American Family Field is higher than his 15 allowed, but playing for a top team in baseball is too hard to pass up.

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