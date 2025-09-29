Recapping The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Fantasy Football in Week 4
Our Sunday slate for Week 4 is in the books, and there were a ton of major developments across the league this week that can send ripples across the fantasy football landscape that will impact the remainder of the season. These are all the top storylines from each game in Week 4.
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Recap
- Kenneth Walker III saw 19 carries to Zach Charbonnet's 12, and it wouldn't have even been that close if Walker hadn't been pulled off the field for a run-heavy drive after drawing a bad 15-year unsportsmanlike penalty.
- After once again struggling all night, Marvin Harrison had a great fourth quarter, finishing with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, he can carry this momentum moving forward.
Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Football Recap
- Running back Zavier Scott caught six of eight targets for 43 yards and a TD in this game. This is something we are going to continue to see when the Vikings are playing from behind.
- Despite Jaylen Warren being a surprise inactive in this game, rookie running back Kaleb Johnson still only saw six carries and one target, which he turned into 22 total yards. Kenneth Gainwell carried the ball 19 times for 99 yards and two TDs, and caught all six of his targets for 35 yards.
Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Football Recap
- Chris Rodriguez and Jacory Croskey-Merritt both carried the ball seven times in this game, with Rodriguez rushing for 59 yards and JCM running for 47 yards. This backfield is still a mess.
- The Falcons' stars showed up this week, most notably Drake London, who caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a TD in a game that Darnell Mooney left with an injury.
New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills Fantasy Football Recap
- Alvin Kamara ran the ball 15 times for 70 yards in this game, while Kendre Miller handled 11 carries for 65 yards and a TD. This could become a problem for Kamara owners.
- Tight end Jackson Hawes led all Bills TEs with 31 snaps. Dawson Knox played 24 snaps and Dalton Kincaid 22.
Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Recap
- Rookie Isaiah Bond led the Browns in receiving this week, catching three passes for 58 yards.
- Jameson Williams led the team with eight targets; however, Amon-Ra St. Brown still led the team with seven receptions for 70 yards and two TDs. Williams caught two for 40 yards.
Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots Fantasy Football Recap
- The running back carries were divided up with Chuba Hubbard seeing 10 carries, Rico Dowdle nine carries, and Trevor Etienne seven carries. The game being a blowout likely had an impact on this usage, though.
- TreVeyon Henderson saw seven carries and two targets to Rhamondre Stevenson's nine carries and one target. Henderson totaled 46 yards and a TD, and Stevenson totaled 38 yards.
Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants Fantasy Football Recap
- Rookie running back Omarion Hampton had a huge game, rushing 12 times for 128 yards and a TD, and catching all five of his carries for 37 yards.
- Despite the big win, the Giants lost star receiver Malik Nabers for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The hope is that he'll be ready for Week 1 in 2026.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Football Recap
- It was another bad day for the Eagles' receivers. DeVonta Smith was their top fantasy wideout with two catches for 29 yards. Not great.
- With Mike Evans out, Emeka Egbuka was clearly the top receiver, catching four of 10 targets for 101 yards and a TD. Chris Godwin caught three of 10 targets for 26 yards in his season debut.
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans Fantasy Football Recap
- Rookie Elic Ayomanor is beginning to separate himself as the top wideout in Tennessee. He saw seven targets to Calvin Ridley's three.
- Woody Marks had his breakout game, rushing 17 times for 69 yards and a TD, while catching four passes for 50 yards and another TD.
Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Football Recap
- Daniel Jones finally came back down to earth, throwing for 262 yards, one TD, and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for -1 yard.
- Kyren Williams and Blake Corum split carries 13 to nine, with each seeing four targets. Williams was more productive, totaling 94 yards to Corum's 16 yards, but this is still alarming.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Football Recap
- Travis Etienne had a big game, carrying the ball 19 times for 124 yards and a TD, and catching one pass for one yard.
- Ricky Pearsall was forced from this game with a knee injury, which is something to monitor throughout the week.
Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Football Recap
- Lamar Jackson exited the game with a hamstring injury, and it's not yet clear if he'll be available for Week 5.
- Xavier Worthy returned to action and led the team with five receptions and 83 yards. He also led the team with 38 yards rushing.
Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Recap
- For those who were excited about Luther Burden III building off his breakout Week 3, he totaled -4 yards in this game.
- Ashton Jeanty finally broke out, rushing for 138 yards and a TD, and catching two passes for 17 yards and two TDs.
Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football Recap
- Romeo Doubs caught all three of Jordan Love's touchdown passes in this game. Love also rushed in for a score.
-Josh Jacobs scored twice but also left the game with an injury in the 4th Quarter and did not play in Overtime.
- It was Jalen Tolbert who stepped up as the WR2 behind George Pickens with Ceedee Lamb out. He caught four of six targets for 61 yards.