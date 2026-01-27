Sam Darnold Super Bowl Preview: Stats, Key Numbers, Matchup Analysis vs. Patriots

We have reached the final game of the NFL season. All that's left to play is the Super Bowl. On Sunday, February 8, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will go up against the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots. They will play the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Drake Maye (17) and Sam Darnold (16) have combined to win 33 games as starting QBs this season, including regular season and playoffs.



That's the most combined wins by the two starting QBs entering a Super Bowl in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/poVgrNMFQs — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 26, 2026

The starting quarterback for the Seahawks is journeyman Sam Darnold. He will look to prove that he's not only a permanent starter in this league, but the kind of quarterback you can win a championship with. After a rocky start to his career, he has now strung together consecutive strong seasons with the Seahawks this season and last year with the Minnesota Vikings. It turns out that the New York Jets may have been the problem and not so much Darnold. No matter what happens, in this game, he has both proven himself and vastly exceeded expectations. However, a Super Bowl victory could push his career and legacy to the next level.

Sam Darnold Regular Season Passing Stats

Games Played: 17

Completions: 323

Attempts: 477

Completion %: 67.7

Passing Yards: 4,048

Touchdowns: 25

Interceptions: 14

Sacks: 27

Sam Darnold Regular Season Rushing Stats

Carries: 35

Rushing Yards: 95

Touchdowns: 0

Sam Darnold Playoff Stats

Games Played: 2

Completions: 37

Attempts: 53

Completion %: 69.8

Passing Yards: 470

Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 0

Sacks: 5

Carries: 3

Rushing Yards: 9

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

Darnold was next level under pressure against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.

Sam Darnold completed 5-of-11 passes under pressure for 102 yards and a career-high three TDs against the Rams in the NFC Championship.



Across Darnold’s first two games against the Rams this season, Darnold threw zero TDs and three INTs under pressure.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/Qojbfl5htk — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 26, 2026

Sam Darnold Super Bowl Outlook

Darnold has had a strong season, but he is clearly the lesser of the two quarterbacks in this game. Not only does he offer next to nothing in the rushing attack, but he is also a less prolific passer. However, while Maye has taken a step back in the playoffs, Darnold has only gotten better. All his numbers are up across the board. Granted, he has played a significantly easier schedule, facing the San Francisco 49ers and in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and the Rams the 14th-fewest.

While Darnold will once again have the easier matchup this week with the Patriots, allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, compared to the Seahawks, who are allowing the seventh-fewest, we would still start Maye over Darnold this week if you are choosing between the two quarterbacks. That's not to say that we believe Darnold will be a bust, but we just have more faith in Maye this week.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: