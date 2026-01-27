Drake Maye Super Bowl Preview: Stats, Matchup, and MVP Outlook vs. Seahawks

We are down to the last game of the NFL season. We are closing in on the Super Bowl. On Sunday, February 8, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will match up with the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The quarterback for the New England Patriots is second-year star Drake Maye. He had a breakout campaign this season, which could result in his first MVP award next weekend. Despite having an outstanding season, he has struggled from a fantasy perspective in the playoffs. Nevertheless, he still managed to make it to the Super Bowl and now has a chance to add a few more trophies to his trophy case.

Drake Maye Regular Season Passing Stats

Games Played: 17

Completions: 354

Attempts: 492

Completion %: 72.0

Passing Yards: 4,394

Touchdowns: 31

Interceptions: 8

Sacks: 47

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Drake Maye Regular Season Rushing Stats

Carries: 103

Rushing Yards:450

Touchdowns: 4

Drake Maye Playoff Stats

Games Played: 3

Completions: 43

Attempts: 77

Completion %: 55.8

Passing Yards: 533

Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 2

Sacks: 15

Carries: 24

Rushing Yards: 141

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

Drake Maye faced the toughest path to the Super Bowl in NFL Playoff History.



No QB has ever beat 3 Top 5 defenses to get to the Super Bowl.



Until Drake Maye.



Chargers were #5 Defense



Texans were #1 Defense



Broncos were #2 Defense



PUT SOME RESPECT on Drake Maye’s name. pic.twitter.com/hlMX8wYPHn — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 25, 2026

Drake Maye Super Bowl LX Outlook

We have seen Maye increase his rushing production, but struggle to pass the ball throughout the NFL Playoffs compared to his regular-season output. It makes sense, though, being that he has run through a gauntlet of defenses. So far, he has faced the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, and the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. The Chargers allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, the Texans the third-fewest, and the Broncos the ninth-fewest. Things won't get much easier in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

However, this is the game that can make or break Maye as a superstar in this league. We expect Maye to step up to the occasion. One of the big reasons his playoff numbers are so low is that he played in a snowstorm in Denver against a brutal defense. He completed just 10 passes for 86 yards and no touchdowns in a 10 - 7 win. He fared much better against the Chargers and Texans, although he has been sacked five times in each game, which is alarming. Still, we expect him to have a strong game and view him as the favorite to be named the Super Bowl MVP.

