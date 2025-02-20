Fantasy Sports

San Antonio Spurs Superstar Victor Wembanyama to Miss Remainder of Season

Matt Brandon

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs were just dealt a massive blow. Superstar center Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season with blood clots in his shoulder.

This is a developing story. More details to follow...

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

