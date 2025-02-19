Fantasy Sports

Amari Cooper to the San Francisco 49ers? 

Sean Cruzen

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch has repeatedly stated the team's desire to retain its talented players. Deebo Samuel's recent trade request has changed the 49ers' offseason plans. Brandon Aiyuk continues to rehab a devastating knee injury and will surely start the 2025 season on the PUP list, which leaves the 49ers needing to fill the void left by Samuel. With a thin receiver room, San Francisco needs another playmaker to join Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and tight end George Kittle to start the season and contribute to Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Amari Cooper has been suggested as a potential replacement. San Francisco 49ers on SI writer Grant Cohn mentioned Cooper as a possible fit for the team. They considered signing Cooper last offseason and likely would have if they had not reached an agreement with Aiyuk. Cooper's style aligns with the 49ers' offensive needs. He excels at creating separation underneath, hauling in quickly thrown passes, and using the sidelines well to win one-on-one matchups.

Cooper, now 31, is not the player he once was, but he remains a capable receiver. He played 14 games last season, splitting time between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, recording 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns. While these numbers are lower than his 2023 season (72 receptions, 1,250 yards, and five touchdowns), he has demonstrated his ability to contribute. If the 49ers sign Cooper, he would not be the primary receiver though he would provide San Francisco with a dangerous red zone target, especially on fades to the corner of the end zone.

Fantasy on SI Grade: C

In fantasy football, Cooper's potential would be limited. Entering his 11th season, the veteran has become more of a situational receiver and a WR4 at best. When Aiyuk returns to the lineup, the 49ers will have their full complement of starting offensive options, pushing Cooper down the depth chart and off the field in three-receiver sets. For fantasy managers, Cooper would be a late-round flyer and more of a plug-and-play flex option off the bench depending on injuries and bye weeks.

Sean Cruzen
