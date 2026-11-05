Woody Marks is a Sneaky Week 9 Option for Fantasy Football

The Houston Texans will go on the road in Week 9 to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL's lone winless team this season, presenting a favorable matchup for some fantasy football contributors. Starting running back Woody Marks will get the nod for the fourth consecutive game while David Montgomery rehabs from a nagging groin injury.

Marks has taken on significant volume in each of the last two games, elevating his fantasy outlook amid Montgomery's absence. This week's game against Los Angeles presents a favorable matchup for Marks' fantasy ceiling, a friendly game environment should help him secure a notable finish for Week 9 lineups.

#Texans running back David Montgomery is making progress from groin injury that has sidelined him past three games. While return isn't imminent, sources say rehab process headed in right direction. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2026

He's a sneaky RB2/FLEX start for this week's lineups, and could generate valuable production for a struggling Texans offense.

Woody Marks has Cemented RB1 Workload

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marks has generated encouraging volume as Houston's lead back over the last three games. Since the Texans' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans, he's tallied 15 or more carries in every game, building PPR upside with seven catches for 63 yards in the passing game.

Houston's offense has struggled to generate consistent production on the ground so far this season, entering Week 9 with the 29th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL. I expect Houston will establish the run early in its clash against Los Angeles, and Marks should sustain volume throughout what projects to be a close game on Sunday.

The Texans could once again lean on Woody Marks as a starter in Week 9 https://t.co/T8Y9w2IJ1Y — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2026

His projected volume presents a safe fantasy floor for managers to consider heading into a favorable matchup.

Chargers Present Favorable Matchup to Texans RB

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum is forced out of bounds by Los Angeles Chargers safety R.J. Mickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers' struggles against the run amid the team's 0-7 start cannot be understated. Los Angeles ranks 23rd in the NFL in run defense, allowing 125 or more rushing yards as a unit in four of its last five games. Such concerns have presented a number of stellar fantasy performances, allowing 23.9 PPR points per week to opposing backfields.

There's no contention for touches in Houston's backfield, and Marks should post a top-15 fantasy finish in PPR this week, considering his projected volume against the struggling Chargers' front. He's averaging 18.5 touches per game as the Texans' RB1, and that volume could take a slight jump with such a favorable matchup.

Establishing the run early will open up the passing game against the Chargers' who surprisingly rank 7th in pass defense this season. Houston's air attack has started to come along after some early season struggles, but the offense will likely feature a balanced attack to keep Marks involved.

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