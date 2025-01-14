Six Potential Sam Darnold Landing Spots for 2025 Season As QB Hits Free Agency
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the most fascinating storylines entering free agency this offseason.
Entering the playoffs, Darnold had a lot on the line. He had a fantastic regular season, logging a career-high 35 touchdown passes and a 102.5 passer rating while steering the Vikings to a 14–3 record. If he led Minnesota to a deep postseason run, Darnold could have been looking at lucrative multiyear offers from a handful of teams, including the Vikings.
However, that did not happen. Darnold struggled in the Vikings' 31–9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, a game that would've earned Minnesota the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye. And he wasn't much better in the wild-card round Monday night, committing two turnovers—including a game-changing scoop-and-score—and getting sacked nine times in the Vikings' 27–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Fair or not, the NFL is a week-to-week business. Back-to-back dud performances when the lights were brightest likely cost Darnold millions and millions of dollars. The two losses don't erase Darnold's incredible 2024 season—but they will definitely linger in the back of the minds of front offices looking for an answer under center this offseason.
So, where could Darnold end up in 2025? Let's take a look:
Las Vegas Raiders
There is much to be determined in the pre-draft evaluation process, but as it stands Tuesday afternoon, Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders appear to be the only quarterbacks worthy of first-round picks in the 2025 draft. The Raiders need a quarterback, but they sit far behind the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans in the draft order at No. 6.
If the Raiders hope to avoid trading a haul for Ward or Sanders, they could sign Darnold, who will probably be the top quarterback on the open market in March. Darnold proved in Minnesota he can be effective around a talented receiving core, and Las Vegas does boast tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Jakobi Meyers, a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in 2024.
Tom Brady reportedly is set to have significant influence over the Raiders' decision around a franchise quarterback. The good news for Darnold? Brady wasn't on the call for Darnold's back-to-back clunkers against the Lions and Rams, which were broadcast on NBC and ESPN. Maybe Brady won't watch that film ...
Minnesota Vikings
A reunion in the Twin Cities looked likely just a few weeks ago. Did Darnold play poorly enough in the last eight days to nix that possibility?
In terms of a long-term deal? Definitely. The Vikings appear set to hand the offense's keys to J.J. McCarthy, whom they selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft. A franchise tag might be still in the mix, but coach Kevin O'Connell appeared to hint that Darnold's time in Minnesota is over during his postgame press conference Monday night.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Just like up north in Minnesota, the outlook in Pittsburgh looks much different these days than it did a few weeks ago.
After a 10–3 start, the Steelers were one of the worst teams in all of football to close out the season, losing their last four regular-season matchups and suffering a crushing 28–14 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. And now, quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will hit free agency.
Aaron Rodgers has been thrown out as an option for the Steelers to pivot to as another one-year option under center, but what about Darnold? He's 14 years younger than Rodgers, is much more mobile and perhaps showed enough in his 18 games in Minnesota that he deserves a chance to take the reins in Pittsburgh.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins' 2024 season derailed due to a lack of backup plan at quarterback.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games, and Miami missed a playoff spot by one win. That only further upset the team's core, especially receiver Tyreek Hill, who said he wants "out" of Miami after missing the postseason.
Darnold would be an expensive backup quarterback—especially considering Tagovailoa will count about $39.4 million against the salary cap next year. But if the rest of the NFL gets cold feet on Darnold and he can't secure a full-time starting role, Miami would be an intriguing landing spot.
New York Giants
The Giants are a mess. But they plan to run it back with general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll following a 3–14 season.
Schoen and Daboll can't afford to go through another losing season. The biggest choice they will make this offseason is at quarterback, and with the No. 3 pick, they might miss out on the Ward-and-Sanders sweepstakes.
Darnold would be surrounded by a talented offense in New York with rookie standout Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. proving worthy of a big role next year. Two-way phenom Travis Hunter might be available to select at No. 3, too. But would Darnold consider a return to MetLife Stadium, where he spent the first three years of his career as the New York Jets' former No. 3 pick?
New York Jets
Hey, crazier things have happened. O.K., probably not.