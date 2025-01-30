2025 NFL Draft Prospect: Shedeur Sanders Top Potential Fantasy Football Landing Spots
With the 2024 NFL and NCAA football seasons in the books, it’s now time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft and the effects it will have on next season’s fantasy football landscape.
Obviously, one of the most dynamic names in the draft is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders will likely not have to wait long to hear his name called by Roger Goodell on April 24.
Sanders, despite playing behind a sub-par offensive line, thrived, becoming Colorado's all-time single-season passing leader with 3,926 yards - breaking the mark of 3,527 yards set by Koy Detmer back in 1996.
The talented dual-threat signal-calleer finished his 2024 campaign throwing the second-most touchdowns (37) while also posting the second-best completion percentage (74%) among all NCAA quarterbacks last season.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
2024 stats: 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing TDs
Best Fantasy Destinations
The Giants, sitting at No. 3 and in need of a franchise signal-caller, are a potential landing spot. The prospect of Sanders landing with New York would cement Malik Nabers as an elite WR1 to target in redraft leagues next season.
However, following the news of DeShaun Watson suffering a second Achilles injury earlier this month, the Browns may tab him at No. 2 overall. The possibility of Sanders calling Cleveland home would result in less than enthusiastic fantasy outlook as the Browns only had one wideout (Jerry Jeudy, 1,229) top 500+ receiving yards last season.
The early buzz is that former Ole Miss standout Jaxon Dart has improved his draft stock immensely with a solid showing in practices leading up to this weekend’s Senior Bowl.
Could Dart now catapult above Sanders causing him to slip to potential QB needy teams like the Raiders at No. 6, the Jets at No. 7 or potentially the Saints sitting at No. 9?
The idea of Sanders landing in Las Vegas, being tutored by Raiders minority stake owner Tom Brady or potentially sitting one season and learning from Aaron Rodgers would result in the most dynasty excitement outside of teaming with Nabers and Big Blue.
Recommended Articles
Top 5 Catchers for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Season
Top 5 Pitchers for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Season
Arch Manning Announces NIL Deal with Red Bull: Dynasty Player Ready for Fireworks