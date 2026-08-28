Top 5 Defenses to Target in 2026 Fantasy Football

Finding a defense that can consistently contribute in fantasy football can be difficult. While streaming defenses is a viable strategy, rostering an elite defense allows you to set and forget at the position for the majority of the season.

Which defenses should you be targeting in 2026 fantasy football drafts?

All stats used in this article are from Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise.

1. Houston Texans

During the 2025 season, the Houston Texans tallied the second-most fantasy points per game (9.6) among defenses. The Texans also finished first in EPA/play allowed (-0.16), second in defensive success rate (37.6%), and third in interception rate (3.5%).

Accumulating sacks is an easy way for a defense to accrue fantasy points, and Houston was tied for the seventh-most sacks (47) in 2025. Along with having a pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, the Texans arguably boast the best secondary, deploying Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Reed Blankenship, and Calen Bullock.

Head coach Demeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke have helped turn Houston’s defense into a juggernaut, and they’ll be facing the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants before their Week 8 bye.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were the highest-scoring defense in fantasy points per game (10.5) last season. Under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks were also tied for the seventh-most sacks (47) in 2025.

In terms of advanced metrics, Seattle’s defense was second in EPA/play allowed (-0.15), third in defensive success rate (39.2%), and sixth in interception rate (3.0%) a season ago. The Seahawks also had the lowest third-down conversion rate against them (32.1%).

Before the Seahawks have their bye week in Week 11, they’ll face the Arizona Cardinals (twice), Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Most sacks among active players



Von Miller 138.5

Cameron Jordan 132.0

Myles Garrett 125.5

Calais Campbell 117.0

TJ Watt 115.0 pic.twitter.com/hDq5BKwAn6 — PFF (@PFF) August 17, 2026

In an attempt to close the gap between them and the Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams drastically improved their defense – at least on paper. Aside from landing All-Pro Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade, the Rams added Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to their secondary.

On top of that, Aaron Donald is rumored to be considering a return to the gridiron from retirement. All of those additions should help a defense that had the fifth-most fantasy points per game (8.0) in 2025.

Even without Garrett on the roster a season ago, the Rams were tied for the seventh-most sacks (47). Additionally, Los Angeles gets to take on the 49ers, Cardinals (twice), Giants, Raiders, and Commanders before their bye week in Week 11.

4. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If playing half of their games at Mile High wasn’t already a slight advantage, the Denver Broncos have a daunting defense under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Denver was the fourth-highest scoring defense in fantasy points per game (8.4) last season.

No team had more sacks (68) than the Broncos in 2025, and they allowed the second-lowest completion rate (57.8%). Furthermore, Denver was also seventh in EPA/play allowed (-0.12) and first in defensive success rate (37.5%).

Although the Broncos’ cornerbacks are inconsistent outside of Patrick Surtain II, they’re a defense to target late, with matchups against the Raiders (twice), New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins after their Week 10 bye week.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

EAGLES BLOCK THE KICK AND JORDAN DAVIS SCORES A TOUCHDOWN BECAUSE WHY NOT pic.twitter.com/XNcYthVUMm — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

There’s a handful of defenses you can argue for here to round out the top five, but the Philadelphia Eagles get the slight nod due to their early-season schedule. Before their bye week in Week 10, the Eagles have the Commanders (twice), Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Giants on their schedule.

Even in a down year for the Eagles in 2025, they produced the seventh-most fantasy points per game (7.9) among defenses. No teams allowed a lower completion rate (56.8%) and fewer passing touchdowns (14) than Philadelphia last season.

Vic Fangio is still the defensive coordinator of the Eagles, and they were fifth in EPA/play allowed (-0.12) and eighth in defensive success rate (41.5%) a season ago.