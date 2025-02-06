Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Stats
The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to familiar territory. At 29 years old, Patrick Mahomes is already recognized as one of the best quarterbacks ever. This year, he is heading to his third consecutive Super Bowl and fifth overall in just eight seasons in the NFL. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are knocking on dynasty's doorstep but first they'll have to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Mahomes has a record of 3-1 in the big game. The Chiefs passer has thrown for 1,071 yards (267.8 avg) in his four Super Bowl appearances, with 7 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and 139 yards rushing. He sports an impressive 85.2 passer rating.
Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Stats
Super Bowl LIV, Miami, Florida
Kansas City Chiefs 31 – San Francisco 49ers 20
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIV Statistics
Passing - 26 of 42 (61.9%) – 286 Yards (6.8 YD AVG)
2 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions QBR – 63.5
Rushing – 9 attempts for 29 yards (3.2 YD AVG)
Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay, Florida
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 - Kansas City Chiefs 9
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LV Statistics
Passing – 26 of 49 (53.1%) – 270 Yards (5.5 YD AVG)
0 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions QBR – 52.3
Rushing – 5 attempts for 33 yards (6.6 YD AVG)
Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona
Kansas City Chiefs 38 – Philadelphia Eagles 35
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LVII Statistics
Passing - 21 of 27 (61.9%) – 182 Yards (6.7 YD AVG)
3 Touchdowns, 0 Interceptions QBR – 96.3
Rushing – 9 attempts for 44 yards (7.3 YD AVG)
Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada
Kansas City Chiefs 25 – San Francisco 49ers 22 OT
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LVIII Statistics
Passing - 34 of 46 (73.9%) – 333 Yards (7.2 YD AVG)
2 Touchdowns, 1 Interception QBR – 76.4
Rushing – 9 attempts for 66 yards (7.3 YD AVG)
At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer Shawn Childs for Patrick Mahomes’ projected statistics in Super Bowl LIX.
Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIX Statistics
Passing – 23.6 completions on 36.1 attempts (65 %) – 207.4 Yards (5.7 YD AVG)
2 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions
Rushing – 4 attempts for 22 yards (5.5 YD AVG)
Patrick Mahomes’ Most Memorable Super Bowl Plays
Many of us remember his insane no-look pass to Mecole Hardman two years ago in Super Bowl LVII. That was pure magic.
Football fans also can’t forget his performance last year in Super Bowl LVIII, playing on a bad ankle and still leading the Chiefs to victory.
And of course we can't leave out a memorable touchdown pass to Travis Kelce
Here's how Mahomes' stats compare to other notable quarterbacks with at least four Super Bowl appearances:
Tom Brady
- Appearances: 10
- Wins: 7
- Super Bowl Stats: 277 completions on 421 attempts (65.8%), 3,039 yards, 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 97.7 passer rating
John Elway
- Appearances: 5
- Wins: 2
- Super Bowl Stats: 76 completions on 152 attempts (50.0%), 1,128 yards, 3 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 59.3 passer rating
Joe Montana
- Appearances: 4
- Wins: 4
- Super Bowl Stats: 83 completions on 122 attempts (68.0%), 1,142 yards, 11 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 127.8 passer rating
Terry Bradshaw
- Appearances: 4
- Wins: 4
- Super Bowl Stats: 49 completions on 84 attempts (58.3%), 932 yards, 9 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 112.8 passer rating
Patrick Mahomes
- Appearances: 4
- Wins: 3
- Super Bowl Stats: 107 completions on 164 attempts (65.2%), 1,071 yards, 7 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 85.2 passer rating
