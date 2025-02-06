Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Stats

5 Years Ago Tonight

February 2, 2020



SUPER BOWL LIV



Trailing the 49ers by 10 late in the fourth quarter, the #Chiefs put together a 21-point flurry in a five-minute span to win, 31-20.



Patrick Mahomes takes home the MVP as #ChiefsKingdom wins its first Super Bowl in 50 years. pic.twitter.com/54gpD96dyI