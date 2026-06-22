Jaxson Dart and 2 Other Quarterbacks with Bust Potential in Fantasy Football

The quarterback position doesn't offer much variance in scoring in Fantasy Football, but drafting a bust at QB will derail any Fantasy manager's season

Fantasy players should reconsider these three quarterback with bust potential.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels’ (QB 4, 66 ADP) rookie season put the former-Heisman winner in the fantasy spotlight, finishing as QB 5.

Daniels was unable to replicate the magic from his rookie season as injuries derailed his sophomore campaign, causing Daniels to miss 10 games.

Injuries don’t tell the whole story for Daniels as a sophomore slump and a new offensive coordinator may put Daniels in another potential bust season heading into the 2026 season.

Compared to other Fantasy quarterbacks who played a minimum of seven games, Daniels ranked 17th with 16.8 FPPG, a far cry from his 21.5 FPPG performance in his rookie campaign.

Daniels will also be with a new playcaller for the first time in his professional career as his former offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury moved west to join the Los Angeles Rams.

The Commanders elevated 30-year old David Blough as their new offensive coordinator to fill the void left by Kingsbury.

Daniels is familiar with Blough as his new OC was his assistant quarterback coach during Daniels’ first two seasons.

While the familiarity between the QB and OC is helpful, it is going to be interesting to see how Blough will handle Daniels coming off an injury in his first role as an offensive coordinator in any level of football.

A first-time offensive coordinator may bring along more Fantasy hiccups for Daniels coming off an injury-riddled sophomore slump compared to returning with an experienced offensive play caller in Kingsbury, who has a history of churning out high-scoring seasons at QB.

Jaxson Dart

Dart (QB 12, 95 ADP) experienced a similar rookie season as Daniels with strong fantasy production in his rookie season. The second quarterback taken in the 2025 draft finished as QB 14, despite missing three games.

Even with a strong rookie campaign, question marks surrounding his offensive weapons and playing in a division with game wreckers at defensive line make Dart a bust candidate.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is recovering from an ACL tear and running back Cam Skattebo is rehabbing from a lower-leg injury.

Malik Nabers



As you can see here when he’s running to 1st that he still has a LOT of work to do to get that knee in perfect route running shape.

I still think there’s a good chance he starts in the PUP.



Here’s my most recent thoughts on him, nothing has really changed… https://t.co/o8cdonLwU2 — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) May 31, 2026

Dart also lost his favorite target from last season, Wan'Dale Robinson, who totaled 1,014 receiving yards, adding on to the uncertainty surrounding Dart at the skill positions.

The NFC East is stacked with strong defensive line play along the conference, giving Dart tough Fantasy matchups throughout the year.

Jalen Carter, Quinnen Williams and Daron Payne are just some of the names Dart will have to face across twice a season heading into 2026.

The uncertainty around Giants’ pass catchers and tough divisional opponents points Dart to a potential downturn in Fantasy.

Bo Nix

The Broncos are going all in with Nix (QB15, 106 ADP) as their franchise quarterback on the heels of an AFC Championship appearance.

Nix now has a new-face at receiver with Jayden Waddle, who the Broncos traded a 2026 first-round pick for, to join his receiving options alongside Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Jr., Troy Franklin and Evan Engram.

Although hopes are high in the Mile High City for another deep playoff run with a reinvigorated offensive core, a recently-injured Nix may bust in comparison to quarterbacks in a similar ADP.

Sandwiched between Matthew Stafford (QB 14,103 ADP) and Jared Goff (QB 16, 109 ADP), Nix’s offensive weapons falters compared to the previously mentioned quarterbacks.

Stafford has the reliable Puka Nacua and red-zone threat Davante Adams at his disposal.Goff is loaded with a receiving threat at every position with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.

The increased talent at skill positions surrounding Stafford and Goff compared to Nix give the NFC duo more reliable options to produce in Fantasy.

Another factor that may hinder Nix’s ability to match his sophomore season output is the amount of passing attempts Nix had last season.

Nix led the NFL with 612 passing attempts last season. It seems unlikely for Nix to lead the NFL in passing attempts again coming off the ankle injury and a strong running back room getting even stronger with RJ Harvey entering his second season.

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