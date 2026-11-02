Travis Etienne Practice Update Ahead of Week 9: Fantasy Impact on Saints Backfield

Some encouraging news emerged Monday for Saints fans and Travis Etienne fantasy managers alike, as the running back could be nearing a return to practice ahead of Week 9. Saints head coach Kellen Moore reported that the team will evaluate Travis Etienne and that he has a chance to practice this coming week.

Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), per head coach Kellen Moore, "will be looked at Monday" with the intent of determining whether or not he will practice this week.



Via @RossJacksonNOLA pic.twitter.com/cUOx0gDgIU — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 2, 2026

Etienne suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring sprain in the New Orleans Saints Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 27th. Etienne exited the game in the third quarter, and on October 1st, he was placed on the Saints Injured Reserve.

Etienne has now fulfilled his four game minimum stint on the IR and has the ability to potentially return for the Saints Week 9 matchup if he is able to rejoin the team and practice this week.

Jordyn Tyson, Travis Etienne Jr. and Kelvin Banks Jr. will all be looked at today with the intent of judging whether or not Wednesday will be any of their chances tj return to practice, per Moore. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 2, 2026

Travis Etienne, along with Jordyn Tyson will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether they can return to practice this coming Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Browns on November 8th. Until Etienne is confirmed to return, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and rookie CJ Donaldson will continue to command the backfield as a running back committee.

Saints Running Back's Struggle in Etienne Absence

The Saints have significantly struggled in the run game in Etienne’s absence. In their week 8 matchup against the Steelers, the Saints committee combined for just 18 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Kamara led the three in all-purpose yards, with a successful day finishing 7/7 on receptions with 57 yards.

Can confirm run-game coordinator T.J. Paganetti has been fired, per source. The #Saints’ first major shakeup after struggling in the run game. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 2, 2026



The Saints recently fired their run-game coordinator T.J Paganetti following their run game struggles, and Head Coach Kellen Moore has tapped OL Coach Brendan Nugent to replace Paganetti as the run-game coordinator going forward. Nugent will look to make the necessary changes to revitalize a struggling run game.





Fantasy Outlook

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball while defended byBaltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Saints give Etienne the green light to practice this coming Wednesday, he should be monitored ahead of the Saints matchup with the Browns to return to the starting lineup. If Etienne does return this week, he will be expected to retain his role as the lead back in the offense.

Etienne had his best performance in week 1 of the season where he rushed for 46 yards, along with 7 receptions for 32 yards in the air. In week 2 and 3 he combined for 71 rushing yards before leaving his week 3 matchup in the third quarter with his hamstring injury.

Etienne will have to re-establish himself when he eventually returns and will be expected to start off at lower snap count in his first week back. This will initially stunt his production, making him a lower-end flex option in his initial return from injury.

But, if Etienne can find his groove and get back to the elite production he had in Jacksonville, he can elevate himself back to an RB2 tier starter for the back half of the fantasy football season.