Travis Kelce Super Bowl LIX Projections
What's the outlook for Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl?
Kelce's decline shines brightly when one reviews his stats this season. He gained only 8.5 yards per catch with a career-low three touchdowns. On the positive side, his opportunity (133 targets – 8.3 per game) covered his flaws. Kelce flashed in five games (7/89, 9/70, 10/90/1, 14/100, and 8/64/1) over six matchups earlier in the year while playing well in Week 17 (8/84/1) and Week 19 (7/117/1). He had five targets or fewer in seven of his 18 stats.
Here are his projections for the Super Bowl:
- Six catches for 42 yards with a 50% chance of scoring.
· 13.20 fantasy points in PPR formats
The Eagles allowed a league-low 591 yards to tight ends with 68 catches and five touchdowns on 103 targets. They gained 8.7 yards per catch with a 66.0% catch rate. Thirteen opponents finished with 13 catches or fewer in the regular season. Philadelphia struggled against the tight end in five games (CIN – 9/105, WAS – 8/64/1, BAL – 11/105/2, WAS – 14/138, and LAR – 9/63/1). Only one tight end gained over 75 yards (Zack Ertz – 11/104).
Top other games:
· Mark Andrew (6/67/1)
· Tyler Higbee (7/54/1)
· Zach Ertz (6/47/1)
· Mike Gesicki (7/73)
Kansas City’s tight ends had 143 catches (2nd) for 1,323 yards (3rd) and seven touchdowns on 190 targets (2nd) this season, suggesting a tight end score in the Super Bowl.
