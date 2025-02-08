Fantasy Sports

Travis Kelce Super Bowl LIX Projections

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

What's the outlook for Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl?

Kelce's decline shines brightly when one reviews his stats this season. He gained only 8.5 yards per catch with a career-low three touchdowns. On the positive side, his opportunity (133 targets – 8.3 per game) covered his flaws. Kelce flashed in five games (7/89, 9/70, 10/90/1, 14/100, and 8/64/1) over six matchups earlier in the year while playing well in Week 17 (8/84/1) and Week 19 (7/117/1). He had five targets or fewer in seven of his 18 stats.

Here are his projections for the Super Bowl:

  • Six catches for 42 yards with a 50% chance of scoring.

·        13.20 fantasy points in PPR formats

The Eagles allowed a league-low 591 yards to tight ends with 68 catches and five touchdowns on 103 targets. They gained 8.7 yards per catch with a 66.0% catch rate. Thirteen opponents finished with 13 catches or fewer in the regular season. Philadelphia struggled against the tight end in five games (CIN – 9/105, WAS – 8/64/1, BAL – 11/105/2, WAS – 14/138, and LAR – 9/63/1). Only one tight end gained over 75 yards (Zack Ertz – 11/104).

Top other games:

·        Mark Andrew (6/67/1)

·        Tyler Higbee (7/54/1)

·        Zach Ertz (6/47/1)

·        Mike Gesicki (7/73)

Kansas City’s tight ends had 143 catches (2nd) for 1,323 yards (3rd) and seven touchdowns on 190 targets (2nd) this season, suggesting a tight end score in the Super Bowl.

Shawn Childs
