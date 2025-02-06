Travis Kelce Super Bowl Stats

Fantasy Sports

Sean Cruzen

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs are back where they belong. At 34 years old, Travis Kelce has already cemented his place as one of the best ever at the tight end position. This is Kelce’s twelfth season (all with the Chiefs) and he is heading to his fifth Super Bowl appearance, holding a 3-1 record. With his remarkable talent, leadership, and chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX would cement the Chiefs' status as a dynasty.

In his four Super Bowl appearances, he's racked up an impressive 31 receptions for 350 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He also has 1 rushing attempt for 2 yards. His receiving mastery has been pivotal for the Chiefs' offense. Kelce boasts an impressive average of 11.3 yards per reception and an average of 87.5 receiving yards per game on football's biggest stage. His blend of size, speed, and agility makes him a matchup nightmare for any defense, and the Eagles will undoubtedly have their hands full.

Let’s break down Travis Kelce’s stats from each Super Bowl he has played in.

Super Bowl LIV, Miami, Florida

Kansas City Chiefs 31 – San Francisco 49ers 20

Travis Kelce Statistics

Receptions - 6 of 6 (100 %) – 43 Yards (7.2 YD AVG)             

Carries – 1 attempt for 2 yards (2.0 YD AVG)

1 Touchdown – (1 YD)

Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 - Kansas City Chiefs 9

Travis Kelce Statistics

Receptions - 10 of 15 (67 %) – 133 Yards (13.3 YD AVG)                   

0 Touchdowns

Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs 38 – Philadelphia Eagles 35

Travis Kelce Statistics

Receptions - 6 of 6 (100 %) – 81 Yards (13.5 YD AVG)               

1 Touchdown – (18 YDS)

Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kansas City Chiefs 25 – San Francisco 49ers 22 OT

Travis Kelce Statistics

Receptions - 9 of 10 (90 %) – 93 Yards (10.3 YD AVG)

0 Touchdowns

At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer and Editor, Shawn Childs, for Travis Kelce’s projected statistics in Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Travis Kelce Projected Statistics

Receptions – 6.02 for 42 Yards (7.0 YD AVG)             

Rushing – 0 attempts

0.5 Touchdowns

Some of Kelce’s Most Memorable Super Bowl Plays

Many recall his pivotal touchdown catch in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.Trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, Kelce's clutch catch ignited a legendary Chiefs comeback that flipped the momentum of the game

Football fans will always remember his heroic performance last year in Super Bowl LVII. Despite battling a bad ankle, he still led the Chiefs to victory.

