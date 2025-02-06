Travis Kelce Super Bowl Stats
The Kansas City Chiefs are back where they belong. At 34 years old, Travis Kelce has already cemented his place as one of the best ever at the tight end position. This is Kelce’s twelfth season (all with the Chiefs) and he is heading to his fifth Super Bowl appearance, holding a 3-1 record. With his remarkable talent, leadership, and chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX would cement the Chiefs' status as a dynasty.
In his four Super Bowl appearances, he's racked up an impressive 31 receptions for 350 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He also has 1 rushing attempt for 2 yards. His receiving mastery has been pivotal for the Chiefs' offense. Kelce boasts an impressive average of 11.3 yards per reception and an average of 87.5 receiving yards per game on football's biggest stage. His blend of size, speed, and agility makes him a matchup nightmare for any defense, and the Eagles will undoubtedly have their hands full.
Let’s break down Travis Kelce’s stats from each Super Bowl he has played in.
Super Bowl LIV, Miami, Florida
Kansas City Chiefs 31 – San Francisco 49ers 20
Travis Kelce Statistics
Receptions - 6 of 6 (100 %) – 43 Yards (7.2 YD AVG)
Carries – 1 attempt for 2 yards (2.0 YD AVG)
1 Touchdown – (1 YD)
Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay, Florida
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 - Kansas City Chiefs 9
Travis Kelce Statistics
Receptions - 10 of 15 (67 %) – 133 Yards (13.3 YD AVG)
0 Touchdowns
Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona
Kansas City Chiefs 38 – Philadelphia Eagles 35
Travis Kelce Statistics
Receptions - 6 of 6 (100 %) – 81 Yards (13.5 YD AVG)
1 Touchdown – (18 YDS)
Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada
Kansas City Chiefs 25 – San Francisco 49ers 22 OT
Travis Kelce Statistics
Receptions - 9 of 10 (90 %) – 93 Yards (10.3 YD AVG)
0 Touchdowns
At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer and Editor, Shawn Childs, for Travis Kelce’s projected statistics in Super Bowl LIX.
Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Travis Kelce Projected Statistics
Receptions – 6.02 for 42 Yards (7.0 YD AVG)
Rushing – 0 attempts
0.5 Touchdowns
Some of Kelce’s Most Memorable Super Bowl Plays
Many recall his pivotal touchdown catch in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.Trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, Kelce's clutch catch ignited a legendary Chiefs comeback that flipped the momentum of the game
Football fans will always remember his heroic performance last year in Super Bowl LVII. Despite battling a bad ankle, he still led the Chiefs to victory.
Stats provided by ESPN
Recommended Articles
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Player Projections
Super Bowl LIX: Travis Kelce DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets