Super Bowl LIX: Travis Kelce DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
One of the most popular players in both DFS and player propositional wagers in Super Bowl LIX will involve Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.
In the regular season, Kelce owned a 23% target share which resulted in the most receptions (97) and receiving yards (823) on the team. As expected, that trend has continued in the postseason as the 10-time Pro Bowl talent leads the team with 136 receiving yards on nine receptions.
Although he found the end zone against the Texans in the Divisional Round, Kelce scored a career-low three touchdowns in 16 regular season games.
In four career Super Bowl appearances, Kelce has hauled in 31 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns - impressively posting 6+ receptions in every Super Bowl.
Fantasy Sports on SI is here to help you with everything you need to know ahead of setting your DFS lineups or investing in player proposition markets for Super Bowl LIX!
All odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Travis Kelce Prop Bets
Receptions: 6.5 (Under -168)
Receiving Yards: 60.5
Longest Reception: 19.5
Anytime TD: +125
2+ TDs: +850
First TD: +800
Anytime First Half TD: +300
Anytime Second Half TD: +280
MVP: +1800
Travis Kelce Best Prop Bet
Travis Kelce OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Patrick Mahomes' favorite target posted 7+ receptions in seven of 16 regular season games, but we have all witnessed what “Playoff Kelce” can do. In 24 playoff games, Kelce has recorded 174 receptions for 2,039 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Early sharp money has hammared his receiving yards projection from 64.5 down to 60.5 while steaming under 6.5 in his receptions market, resulting in prohibitive juice of -168. As we know, this is due to Philadelphia only allowing an average of 4.8 receptions for 40.9 yards per game to opposing tight ends this season. However, in the playoffs, Vic Fangio’s crew has allowed both Tyler Higbee (7/54/1) and Zach Ertz (11/104) to enjoy productive outings in the last two games.
In 20 playoff games with Mahomes, the four-time All-Pro tight end has made 7+ receptions in 14 of those contests, including nine catches in last year's 25-22 Super Bowl win over San Francisco. Respected Money is investing in his dip on receiving yards and backing the over 60.5.
Travis Kelce DFS Analysis
Captain: $13,500 | FLEX: $9,000
It’s hard to bet against Kelce from a fantasy perspective due to the proven results in playoff games.
Despite disappointing touchdown numbers, Kelce finished as the overall TE5, averaging 12.2 PPR fantasy points per game.
With Xaiver Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins demanding attention on the outside, you have to believe that Andy Reid will draw up a game plan that utilizes Kelce’s innate ability to dominate down the seams.
In Super Bowl LVII, Kelce corraled all six of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Eagles. Fantasy managers would be foolish to fade Kelce who has proven to be one of the top playoff performers in the history of the sport.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
Super Bowl LIX: Xavier Worthy DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Super Bowl LIX: Jalen Hurts DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Super Bowl LIX: DeAndre Hopkins DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets