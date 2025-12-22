Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brown Feature League-Winning MVPs of Week 16 Fantasy Football

We have just about wrapped up Week 16 of the NFL Season. Many players performed to a great ceiling today, and I am hoping that those players came to your benefit in the Fantasy Football Playoffs. This is now crunch time, and we cannot make any mistakes. Though, I do not have any advice to give in this article, I will recognize our MVPs of the day. These players won both their teams, and your teams the week.

QUARTERBACKS

Trevor Lawrence — 31.16 Pts

279 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 20 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown

Trevor Lawrence since Week 13 (and counting):



1,050 passing yards

14 total TDs

0 INTs pic.twitter.com/WK82iTXDEX — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 21, 2025

It is a bit too late to win it, but Lawrence is playing MVP-level football in recent weeks. They went up to Denver, a tough place to play, and wreaked havoc on this generally elite Broncos defense, winning 34-20. The Jaguars now eye up the #1 seed, by surprise, with two weeks to go.

Justin Herbert — 30.2 Pts

300 Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 42 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown

This was always going to be a tough road game in Dallas against an elite offense. However, the Chargers made light-work of Dallas, beating them 34-17. Herbert is also playing MVP-level football right now, but he is also too late to the party. Nonetheless, the Chargers look to be a sleeper pick as a Super Bowl caliber unit in the wide-open AFC.

RUNNING BACKS

Chase Brown — 32.9 Pts

66 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown | 4 Receptions, 43 Receiving Yards, 2 Touchdown

Come for Chase Brown’s third TD. Stay for Tee Higgins jumping over him pic.twitter.com/TuPkFd3Kx3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

In a battle of plummeting football teams, the Bengals rang victorius, winning 45-24 in Miami. Brown has been a story of two halves of the season. At one point, the Bengals had been rushing for less than 50 Yards per Game. Now, Brown is performing to league-winning output with Top-5 level output over many weeks over the last two months.

Bijan Robinson — 29.8 Pts

76 Rushing Yards | 7 Receptions, 92 Receiving Yards, 2 Touchdowns

With two games yet to be played, Robinson reached 2,000 Total Yards of Offense today. He is an amazing football players to watch. The Falcons look much better with Kirk Cousins, leading me to wonder if they bring him back next year in his healthier version.

Jaylen Warren — 29.1 Pts

143 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Talk about a rising stock in the NFL! The Steelers pulled up upset on the Lions in Detroit. Not only do the Steelers look threatening, the Lions might miss the postseason. This is much thanks to Warren's 143 Rushing Yards today.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Olave — 36.8 Pts

10 Receptions, 148 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Chris Olave today:



10 REC

148 YDS

2 TD



He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the 3rd time in his four year NFL career pic.twitter.com/X6WmiocJcA — Woody (@woodyVSworld) December 21, 2025

A slower start to his day ended is spectacular output. Olave was named a potential league-winner a few weeks back, and we are seeing it come to fruition with Tyler Shough. Saints fans must be very excited for 2026.

Parker Washington — 26.5 Pts

You can never be sure where league-winning output may come from. Today, it came from Parker Washington. The Jaguars continue their tear, and Washington was the stack of the week with Lawrence at Quarterback.

TIGHT END

Kyle Pitts — 18.7 Pts

7 Receptions, 57 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Kyle Pitts has arrived (5 years later). The connection with Cousins has been working magic. Pitts may be on the cover of Championship rosters. Who would've known?

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

New Orleans Saints — 19.0 Pts

1 Interception, 1 Fumble Recovered, 8 Sacks, 6 Points Allowed, 195 Yards Allowed

I am not always right, but I will emphasize that the Saints were our team must-start defense of the week. Checkout our new article on Tuesday! (8) Sacks is an insane number. The Jets offensive line is to blame, but Brady Cook also did not help himself.

KICKER

Charlie Smyth — 19.0 Pts

5/6 FGM (1/2 50+ Yds), 2/2 XPM

Volume is king, and volume was had. Smyth not only got himself a 3-Year Contract this week, but he got himself K1 designation.

