Tyreek Hill Released from Miami and Becomes Immediate Free Agent

This was not entirely unexpected but Tyreek Hill has been released from his deal with the Miami Dolphins. Another release followed with Bradley Chubb but let us place the focus on Hill right here.

A Few Key Notes On The Tyreek Hill Release

For Hill, the most important thing is the following.

Because he was released from his contract, Tyreek Hill becomes a free agent and is immediately eligible to sign with another team.



While it's unclear when Hill intends to find a new home, he does not have to wait until March 13th like free agents to be on expiring deals. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 16, 2026

Obviously Hill is recovering from that brutal knee injury suffered against the New York Jets on September 29th. The wide receiver appeared to be turning the corner after a 109 yard performance in Week 3. He was on pace for another stellar game when the unthinkable happened.

Given how much turnover has already occurred in Miami, this move felt inevitable. Hill was going to make $29.9 million in 2026 but that was non-guaranteed. Miami gains $22.8 million in cap relief. Now, him and his agent can start taking their next steps to secure an NFL team.

What Can Tyreek Hill Bring To The Table?

Talk about another great question. From a fantasy perspective, Hill very much declined in 2024. Hill, as a starter, tied or set career lows in touchdowns (6), yards per game (56.4), and yards per target (7.8). It was a trying season and there were many concerns heading into 2025.

It did not help that 2025 started off with a dud against the Indianapolis Colts. Things appeared to get better and then a few missed connections against the Buffalo Bills fueled more speculation. Hill was primed for another 100 yard effort against the Jets when the season ending knee injury occurred.

I wonder what tyreek hill looks like on the field when he’s fully recovered from that injury — Vic Damone jr (@Blk_Jezuz) February 16, 2026

Does Hill even play again? There has been some retirement speculation sprinkled into the mix. Hill will be 32 and no one knows what the speed and acceleration will look like. Few even know when or if he will get on the field in 2026. Hill's recovery is going to be something to watch.

The key for the former eight-time Pro Bowler is he can pick and choose his next destination.

What Makes The Most Sense For Hill?

The answer feels simple. Kansas City is where it began and the Chiefs can afford to bring him along slowly. Hill knows the Chiefs and the Chiefs know him. Some opportunities may open up as 2026 rolls along but few give Hill the ability to recuperate at a more ideal pace.

Some other rumors suggest that teams like the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and even the Pittsburgh Steelers could be on the radar. While expecting Pro Bowl caliber production in 2026 feels far-fetched, it will be intriguing to see who comes calling depending on the pace of recovery.

Fully gauging his market is an extreme challenge. Quarterback play in Miami has been far from great the past two seasons. Age plus injury plus fit/expectations are the keys. We have been wrong before but Kansas City on a team-friendly deal is going to get a good deal of speculative eyes especially early on.

At the very least, Hill adds a little more spice to Free Agency this summer.

