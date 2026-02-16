Dolphins to Release WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill’s time in Miami is coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are releasing the star wide receiver, who is set to turn 32 years old on March 1. The move saves the team $22.8 million against the salary cap.

Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.



His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026

Hill is a five-time First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL in receiving as recently as 2023. He suffered a dislocated knee and a torn ACL this past season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated