Dolphins to Release WR Tyreek Hill
In this story:
Tyreek Hill’s time in Miami is coming to an end.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are releasing the star wide receiver, who is set to turn 32 years old on March 1. The move saves the team $22.8 million against the salary cap.
Hill is a five-time First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL in receiving as recently as 2023. He suffered a dislocated knee and a torn ACL this past season.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
