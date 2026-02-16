Dolphins to Release Bradley Chubb: Three Landing Spots For Star Pass Rusher

The Dolphins are getting an early start to their 2026 offseason as, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, they’re set to part ways with pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Chubb was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2018 and spent four-and-a-half seasons there before being traded to Miami at the 2022 trade deadline. He has gone on to tally 304 tackles, 48 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles over his eight-year career—leading to two Pro Bowl nods in 2020 and '22. Chubb was set to carry a $31.2 million cap number for 2026, and Miami will reportedly save $7.3 million in cap space by releasing him—while also taking on $23.8 million in dead money.

The 29-year-old will now become a free agent and can sign with any team this offseason. Here are three potential landing spots that make sense for Bradley Chubb:

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers could use some help in the pass rush department. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers shocked the NFL world this season by not only winning the NFC South with a 9–8 record, but also taking the Rams to the brink in the wild-card round of the 2025 playoffs. One of the many reasons why they couldn’t advance? Their pass rush—which was one of the worst in football this past season.

Despite adding defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown in free agency and selecting Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourton in the second round of the NFL draft, Carolina still struggled to generate pressure in 2025. They finished with a league-low 26.2% pressure rate according to Next Gen Stats and recorded just 30 sacks — tied for the third-fewest in the league.

Chubb, who tallied 8.5 sacks of his own this season, could make all the difference along the Panthers’ defensive front.

New England Patriots

Patriots pass rusher Harold Landry is dealing with a knee injury, and K'Lavon Chaisson is set to be a free agent. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots were able to muster up enough of a pass rush in 2025 to make it all the way to Super Bowl LX before falling to the Seahawks. In 2026, however, things need to change.

Offseason signing Harold Landry—a Mike Vrabel disciple from his time in Tennessee—is entering his age-30 season and battled a knee injury down the stretch that not only caused a decrease in production, but also forced him to miss the AFC championship game against the Broncos in Denver. Meanwhile, fellow pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson is headed for free agency and could draw significant interest on the open market after posting 7.5 sacks this season.

New England needs to continue investing in defense as it tries to take advantage of quarterback Drake Maye’s rookie contract. Enter: Bradley Chubb.

San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in 2025. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 49ers dealt with a bevy of injuries in 2025—notably to pass rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, who both suffered torn ACL’s. As a result, San Francisco tallied a league-low 20 sacks while generating a measly 26.7% pressure rate—the second-lowest in the NFL.

Even with both players expected to return in 2026, and with Williams still only 21 years old, the 49ers have never been shy about adding talent to already strong position rooms during the John Lynch era. For the right price, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chubb sign in The Bay as the perennial playoff contender looks to finally capture the championship it's been yearning for since 1995.

