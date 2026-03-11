Why Brandon Aiyuk Could Be a New Target for Cleveland Browns in Free Agency

With the NFL’s free agency period set to open Wednesday, March 11 at 4:00 p.m., the Cleveland Browns are expected to be active in signing available free agents.

When it comes to players set to be available, one could hit the market before Wednesday afternoon: a former first-round wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk, selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is expected to be released by the 49ers as soon as Wednesday, according to ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner.

49ers plan to release Brandon Aiyuk, per @nwagoner.



Could happen as soon as today. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) March 11, 2026

Aiyuk and the 49ers' relationship ended on a sour note due to his non-compliance with the team regarding rehab and meetings. When healthy, however, he was a large part of San Francisco’s success in both the regular season and postseason.

With Aiyuk’s expected availability as a free agent, here’s why the Cleveland Browns could use his services heading into the 2026 season.

What Happened Between Aiyuk and San Francisco?

The news of his expected departure from the Bay Area doesn’t come as a surprise to many, mainly due to his relationship with the team and front office dating back to last offseason following a season-ending ACL/MCL tear.

Aiyuk received a four-year, $120 million contract extension prior to the 2024 season, but his Week 7 injury started over a year-long crumble in the two sides’ relationship. Following his injury, Aiyuk rehabbed through early 2025 but remained distant from the team.

During the 2025 offseason, the 49ers explored trades despite his recent extension, and with inactivity including non-participation in continued rehab and meetings, San Francisco voided his $26 million guarantee for 2026 after placing him on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

In December 2025, the 49ers moved Aiyuk to the reserve/left squad list, ultimately ending his 2025 season that was over before it began and signaling the end of their relationship.

A true nail-in-the-coffin moment came in January 2026 when Aiyuk posted a video to social media of him driving recklessly past Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers. This drew a comment from GM John Lynch stating Aiyuk had “likely played his last snap.”

How Would Aiyuk Fair with the Browns?

Prior to Aiyuk’s short 2024 campaign, he built on his already impressive resume that would have certainly ramped up conversations surrounding his trade value. In 2023, Aiyuk posted an impressive 1,342 yards on 75 receptions with seven touchdowns in 16 games played.

His contributions in 2023 led the San Francisco 49ers to run the playoff gauntlet all the way to the Super Bowl, in which they unfortunately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. In his second and third years, Aiyuk helped lead his team to back-to-back NFC Championship appearances as well.

Aiyuk’s best season came in 2023, but his statistics in each of his first three seasons were just as notable, posting 1,015 yards on 78 receptions with eight touchdowns in 2022. With a track record like that, a team like the Cleveland Browns would surely welcome his talents, if he’s able to get his act together.

The Browns are known for bringing in players with questionable history—just look at Deshaun Watson. While they bank on a player’s talent more than personal history, Aiyuk may be one exception who just needed a true change of scenery.

If Aiyuk can build himself back up to be a legit starting receiver option, the Browns have a glaring need at the position and would likely welcome him and his talents to give either quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson another reliable offensive option in 2026.