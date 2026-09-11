Week 1 Fantasy Football DFS Picks: GPP Tournament-Winning Plays Built Around Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase
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Navigating Week 1 of the NFL DFS season comes down to a simple balance. You must lock in obvious target volume for cash games while finding clever ways to stack unpredictable high-scoring environments in tournaments. Early salary mispricings always peak in the opening week of the season, giving prime leverage opportunities to build a winning card.
Here is your definitive position-by-position breakdown for the Week 1 main slate.
Cash Game Anchors (Floor + Value)
QB: Joe Burrow ($6,900 Draft Kings/$8,200 Fan Duel) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Play: The top overall projection at the quarterback position across major platforms. Facing a Bucs defense undergoing secondary re-tooling, Burrow offers high-volume passing safety with elite weaponry at a sub-$7k price point on Draft Kings. His underlying metrics show unmatched red-zone efficiency, guaranteeing a multi-touchdown floor in what Vegas projects as a high-scoring home environment.
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs ($8,000 Draft Kings/$9,100 Fan Duel)
The Play: Leads all running backs in consensus projection on the main slate. Operating behind Detroit's top-tier offensive line, his high-volume target share gives him an unbreakable PPR floor. When building cash lineups, securing a running back who maintains pass-catching usage during negative scripts and goal-line priority in positive scripts is paramount. Gibbs checks both boxes seamlessly.
RB: Bijan Robinson ($7,700 Draft Kings/$8,800 Fan Duel) @ Pittsburgh Steelers
The Play: Represents the slate's premier touch-to-salary discount. Projected to receive a huge workload, Robinson serves as a key dual-threat anchor to lock in cash builds.
WR: Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 Draft Kings/$8,900 Fan Duel) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Play: An indisputable WR1 core play with a projected target share north of 30%. On DraftKings, combining Chase with Burrow forms the safest cash stack on the board.
TE: Tyler Warren ($4,900 Draft Kings/$5,600 Fan Duel) vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Play: The salary-relief engine of Week 1. Warren projects within half a point of the top-tier tight ends while freeing up nearly $2,000 in draft cap to spend up at receiver.
DST: Tennessee Titans ($3,100 Draft Kings/$3,200 Fan Duel) vs. New York Jets
The Play: Highly rated point-per-dollar cash defense operating as a home favorite against a transitioning Jets' offense.
GPP Tournament Pivots & Stacks (Leverage + Ceiling)
Primary Game Stack: Bengals vs. Buccaneers
Core Stack: Joe Burrow + Ja'Marr Chase
GPP Strategy: While Burrow and Chase will attract heavy baseline ownership, running a double-stack leverages the full scoring ceiling if this game hits the over.
Leverage QB Pivot: Justin Herbert ($6,100 Draft Kings/$7,600 Fan Duel) vs. Arizona Cardinals
GPP Strategy: With crowd ownership flocking to Burrow and premium dual-threat options, Herbert offers significant point-per-dollar leverage at lower expected roster percentages against an aggressive Arizona defense. Stacking Herbert with his primary target allows you to differentiate your lineup in top-heavy field structures while retaining top-five quarterback scoring potential.
Direct Leverage WR: Chris Olave ($7,400 Fan Duel) @ Detroit Lions
GPP Strategy: Detroit's secondary enters Week 1 battling depth issues at safety. If the Saints are forced to throw to keep pace with Detroit's high-powered offense, Olave stands to absorb double-digit targets at a fraction of the ownership carried by surrounding wideouts.
Final Lineup Execution
As Sunday morning approaches, late news and inactive lists will inevitably shift ownership projections. In cash games, stick to your process by prioritizing projected touches above all else. In tournaments, do not be afraid to leave minor salary on the table if it makes your stack unique. The goal of Week 1 DFS is not merely to build a sensible team, but to construct a portfolio that maximizes probability against field tendencies.
All odds and projections provided by Draft Kings and Fan Duel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.