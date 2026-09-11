Week 1 Fantasy Football DFS Picks: GPP Tournament-Winning Plays Built Around Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase

Navigating Week 1 of the NFL DFS season comes down to a simple balance. You must lock in obvious target volume for cash games while finding clever ways to stack unpredictable high-scoring environments in tournaments. Early salary mispricings always peak in the opening week of the season, giving prime leverage opportunities to build a winning card.

Here is your definitive position-by-position breakdown for the Week 1 main slate.

Cash Game Anchors (Floor + Value)

QB: Joe Burrow ($6,900 Draft Kings/$8,200 Fan Duel) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Play: The top overall projection at the quarterback position across major platforms. Facing a Bucs defense undergoing secondary re-tooling, Burrow offers high-volume passing safety with elite weaponry at a sub-$7k price point on Draft Kings. His underlying metrics show unmatched red-zone efficiency, guaranteeing a multi-touchdown floor in what Vegas projects as a high-scoring home environment.

Joe Burrow says the Bengals are "different in 2026.” He can “feel it in his bones”.



Week 1 vs Tampa Bay. Highest total on the slate at 51.5.



Burrow. Chase Brown. Ja'Marr Chase. Tee Higgins.



The Bengals stack writes itself and my model agrees.



Burrow leads all QBs with the… pic.twitter.com/c8GYK3GrHY — DFS Ledger (@DFSLedger) September 4, 2026

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs ($8,000 Draft Kings/$9,100 Fan Duel)

The Play: Leads all running backs in consensus projection on the main slate. Operating behind Detroit's top-tier offensive line, his high-volume target share gives him an unbreakable PPR floor. When building cash lineups, securing a running back who maintains pass-catching usage during negative scripts and goal-line priority in positive scripts is paramount. Gibbs checks both boxes seamlessly.

Jahmyr Gibbs said he would "for sure" draft himself as the top pick in fantasy if he played, via @E_Woodyard.https://t.co/dBgrG8AeSB pic.twitter.com/4IxUnNM3rF — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 9, 2026

RB: Bijan Robinson ($7,700 Draft Kings/$8,800 Fan Duel) @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Play: Represents the slate's premier touch-to-salary discount. Projected to receive a huge workload, Robinson serves as a key dual-threat anchor to lock in cash builds.

NFL DFS: Week 1 MAIN Slate CORE PLAYS



RB:

- Jahmyr Gibbs

- Bijan Robinson



WR:

- Ja'Marr Chase

- Garrett Wilson

- Devaughn Vele



Full Video:https://t.co/1ZNpLUnP8f pic.twitter.com/OOapSkpdzD — Eric Polzin (NinetoFiveSports) (@925_Sports) September 8, 2026

WR: Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 Draft Kings/$8,900 Fan Duel) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Play: An indisputable WR1 core play with a projected target share north of 30%. On DraftKings, combining Chase with Burrow forms the safest cash stack on the board.

TE: Tyler Warren ($4,900 Draft Kings/$5,600 Fan Duel) vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Play: The salary-relief engine of Week 1. Warren projects within half a point of the top-tier tight ends while freeing up nearly $2,000 in draft cap to spend up at receiver.

Shane Steichen on Tyler Warren:



"Any way we can get him the ball, we're going to try to do that because he's a hell of a player." pic.twitter.com/vp8zuNG8fo — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 8, 2026

DST: Tennessee Titans ($3,100 Draft Kings/$3,200 Fan Duel) vs. New York Jets

The Play: Highly rated point-per-dollar cash defense operating as a home favorite against a transitioning Jets' offense.

Week 1 D/ST streaming starts with Tennessee.@MattOkada likes the Titans as a widely available option against a Jets offense led by Geno Smith, who has piled up both sacks and turnovers over the last two seasons.https://t.co/qJpuTz4Dga — 4for4 Fantasy Football (@4for4football) September 8, 2026

GPP Tournament Pivots & Stacks (Leverage + Ceiling)

Primary Game Stack: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

Core Stack: Joe Burrow + Ja'Marr Chase

GPP Strategy: While Burrow and Chase will attract heavy baseline ownership, running a double-stack leverages the full scoring ceiling if this game hits the over.

Leverage QB Pivot: Justin Herbert ($6,100 Draft Kings/$7,600 Fan Duel) vs. Arizona Cardinals

GPP Strategy: With crowd ownership flocking to Burrow and premium dual-threat options, Herbert offers significant point-per-dollar leverage at lower expected roster percentages against an aggressive Arizona defense. Stacking Herbert with his primary target allows you to differentiate your lineup in top-heavy field structures while retaining top-five quarterback scoring potential.

Direct Leverage WR: Chris Olave ($7,400 Fan Duel) @ Detroit Lions

GPP Strategy: Detroit's secondary enters Week 1 battling depth issues at safety. If the Saints are forced to throw to keep pace with Detroit's high-powered offense, Olave stands to absorb double-digit targets at a fraction of the ownership carried by surrounding wideouts.

Something to consider as the season gets closer: some players are better DFS prospects than season long, and vice versa.



Chris Olave comes to mind. His new $132M deal has a clause voiding guarantees if concussions or a pulmonary embolism end his career.



That risk is why he's a… pic.twitter.com/Ob42SXo5E0 — DFS Ledger (@DFSLedger) August 27, 2026

Final Lineup Execution

As Sunday morning approaches, late news and inactive lists will inevitably shift ownership projections. In cash games, stick to your process by prioritizing projected touches above all else. In tournaments, do not be afraid to leave minor salary on the table if it makes your stack unique. The goal of Week 1 DFS is not merely to build a sensible team, but to construct a portfolio that maximizes probability against field tendencies.

All odds and projections provided by Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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