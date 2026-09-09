Week 1 Fantasy Football Mailbag: Should We Feel Comfortable Starting MarShawn Lloyd?

Before setting our fantasy football lineups or making waiver-wire moves each week, we’re faced with plenty of decisions. With Week 1 upon us, there are already an endless number of fantasy football questions to ponder before the games kick off.

While I wish I had the time and ability to commit to answering every question fantasy football enjoyers have on the internet, I’ll do my best each week to highlight some of the frequently asked questions.

For this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, I’ll be picking some questions I’ve seen on social media or have generated myself. Let’s get right to it!

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter to potentially have your fantasy football questions answered in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Is MarShawn Lloyd Worth Starting in Week 1?

When Josh Jacobs was placed on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List, MarShawn Lloyd’s fantasy football outlook seemingly became much clearer. However, the Green Bay Packers have since traded for Kaleb Johnson, and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich revealed that the team will take a committee approach early on.

Stenavich says the Packers will use a running-back committee early while still aiming to get MarShawn Lloyd the ball.



Adam Stenavich: “I think, as we go, it's going to be running back by committee for a little while, just to kind of see where everyone's at. So I'm not going to… pic.twitter.com/zzbLRbYahm — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) September 8, 2026

Stenavich’s comments certainly put a damper on Lloyd’s fantasy football stock, especially for those who selected the oft-injured back somewhat early in drafts. At the very least, it’s worth noting that Stenavich did name-drop Lloyd as someone the Packers want to get the ball to.

Ahead of Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, behind Lloyd on the depth chart are Johnson and Chris Brooks, with Brooks being trusted in pass protection. With the Vikings being an aggressive defense that blitzes often under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Lloyd carries a ton of risk to begin the season, and I’d be willing to sit him unless you’re absolutely desperate in deeper leagues.

Should Ashton Jeanty and/or Jeremiyah Love Be Inserted Into Lineups if They’re Active?

Monitoring injury reports and making adjustments based on injury updates is required each week in fantasy football, and Week 1 is no exception. Among the notable injuries to keep tabs on in Week 1, Ashton Jeanty and Jeremiyah Love stand out.

Jeanty suffered a high-ankle sprain in practice near the end of the preseason, which immediately put his Week 1 status in question. Aside from head coach Klint Kubiak remaining optimistic about Jeanty suiting up in Week 1, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that he believes the second-year back will be ready for the Raiders’ season opener.

Adam Schefter thinks Ashton Jeanty will be "fine" for the season opener:



"We'll see the injury report later this week, but it sounds like he's got a real chance to play against Miami."



(via The @AdamSchefter Podcast) pic.twitter.com/ydDZk2Alys — SleeperRaiders (@SleeperRaiders) September 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Love also sustained a high-ankle sprain, though it occurred during his preseason debut. The Arizona Cardinals and head coach Mike LaFleur have understandably taken a patient approach with their star rookie running back, and the hope is that he’s active in Week 1.

Although LaFleur has been non-committal about Love’s availability in the team’s opening game, he did say he “feels good” about his chances of playing.

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur "feels good" about Jeremiyah Love's availability for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/Hya4i7B7jd — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 7, 2026

While everyone was taking Jeanty and Love in the earlier rounds of fantasy football drafts, there’s a decent chance the Raiders and Cardinals will ease their prized running backs into action to begin the season. With rookie Mike Washington Jr. and veteran Tyler Allgeier being capable backups, expectations should be tempered for Jeanty and Love in Week 1.

Unless Jeanty and Love get positive updates and both of them are said to be a full-go, they should both be viewed more as RB2s until they're fully healthy.

Note: Updates on Jeanty and Love are going to happen before Sunday’s slate of games, so make sure to adjust accordingly when they are released.

Which Players Are Worth Stashing Before Week 1 Unfolds?

Ahead of Week 1 of every season, there is always an advantage to placing confidence in sleepers or potential breakout players before the games begin. You want to try being ahead of the curve (and your leaguemates) when roles change or usage shifts occur.

While using Yahoo and looking at players rostered in fewer than 50% of leagues, here is a list of players I’d be stashing in fantasy football.

QB Daniel Jones

QB Tyler Shough

RB Jonah Coleman

RB Ray Davis

WR Kayshon Boutte

WR Adonai Mitchell

WR Chris Bell

WR Pat Bryant

TE Terrance Ferguson

TE AJ Barner

TE Greg Dulcich

All of these players either play in a positive environment or have a chance to see an expanded role sooner rather than later. Even though he’s rostered in over 50% of leagues on Yahoo, rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson is worth stashing in leagues with deep benches or an IR spot if he’s available.

Hopefully everyone has a successful Week 1!