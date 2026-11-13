Woody Marks and Tony Pollard face bumps on the road in their Fantasy outlook for this week.

Both running backs have a variety of obstacles in their week 10 matchups, but can Fantasy managers trust either running back to overcome their situation and shine in Fantasy this week?

Woody Marks

Marks' role as the Houston Texans RB 1 may soon be coming to an end this week. David Montgomery was limited in practice this week signaling that the veteran running back may be able to suit up this week against the Cleveland Browns. With Montgomery appearing to be able to play this week, Marks' snap count and touches will take a significant hit.

Marks hasn't stood out in terms of Fantasy points as the Texans starting running back, but the touches have been noteworthy. In the past four weeks Marks tallied at least 17 touches, showcasing a heavy usage. The touches haven't lead to a significant jump in Marks' Fantasy production as the Texans running back scored 12.5, 10.1, 9.1 and 8.4 PPR points the past four weeks.

Montgomery's return will eat into Marks' touches, which is significant given how little Marks produced with his amplitutde of touches. On top of the diminishing touches, Marks faces a Browns defense that allows the 15-most FPPG to opposing running backs. The drop in touches and median matchup puts Marks in a difficult position to rack up Fantasy points.

Tony Pollard

Pollard put together a pair of top-three weekly finishes prior to the Tennessee Titans' bye week, including a RB 1 performance in week 7. The 36.5 and 28.7 PPR performance were aided by a plethora of touches with Tyjae Spears out. In both contests with Spears on the sideline, Pollard finished with 28 and 24 touches.

Looking ahead to this week, Spears appeared in practice in a limited fashion, hinting that the Titans running back will be back this week. If Spears is available this week, Pollard will see a slight reduction in touches, especially in the receiving game.

Pollard's biggest hurdle is the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags allow the second-fewest FPPG to opposing running backs with a 15.3 average. On top of the tough matchup, the Titans are more than likely be playing in a negative game script, which diminishes Pollard's rushing attempts.

Spears' return and stingy matchup makes Pollard a tough decision to start this week.

The Verdict

Pollard is the only running back out of the pair worth starting this week. Both running backs have hurdles to overcome this week and Pollard is the running back more capable of clearing the hurdles.

Even though it appears Spears will be available for week 10's game, Pollard will stack up more touches compared to Marks. It may not be the the 24-plus touches Pollard's being enjoying lately, but it'll be enough where the Titants running back can make a difference in Fantasy.

Marks is in a complicated backfield situtation with Montgomery back. It's difficult to insert Marks when it's possible the second-year running back may be in a RB 2 role. Fantasy managers should sit Marks this week to see how the backfield shape out in Montgomery's likely return.

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