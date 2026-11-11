Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Projections & Rankings: Buy Dylan Sampson, Avoid Ashton Jeanty

The following projections bring us to the running back. After crunching a bunch of data, Jahmyr Gibbs is RB1, with Kenneth Walker and Christian McCaffrey behind. However, surprises do pop up, so let's check it out.

Top-12 Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

The top-12 doesn't quite define what I'd label an RB1 in Week 10. As you can see, there is a two-point drop-off in half-point PPR formats from RB8 to RB9. More than eight players will finish as an RB1, which is commonly considered to be the top-12 running backs. But it can be anyone, more likely those who find the end zone at least once.

Note: If Bhayshul Tuten doesn't play, Chris Rodriguez Jr. will jump into the top 15. Tuten is expected to play, albeit with an ankle injury.

High-Upside Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

I imagine that with Kyle McCord starting, the Dolphins will be less willing to pass the ball at volume. As a result, Ollie Gordon should have a formidable workload, facing a Colts team that is beginning a rebuild and playing for the tank.

Woody Marks and Tyler Allgeier are both shoo-in RB2s this week, should their teammates, David Montgomery and Jeremiyah Love, remain sidelined.

Read more on Week 10 must-start running backs.

Bench These Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

Ashton Jeanty has had eight rushing attempts over his last two games. Klint Kubiak seems to be rolling with what works: Mike Washington Jr., who is 0.7 Yards per Attempt better than Jeanty this season.

Braelon Allen ran the ball eight times in Week 9, seven fewer than Breece Hall. As good as Allen has been this season, he hasn't had enough volume to trust, especially on a losing Jets team.

Read more on Week 10 must-sit running backs.

Sleeper of the Week

I am going to run it back with Dylan Sampson in Week 10. His snap share has risen in each of his last three games this season, most recently 64% in Week 9. Over Sampson's last two games, he has 13 targets for 9 receptions and 89 yards, plus 8 rushing attempts in Week 9. If his role continues to expand, Sampson could get 15-20 touches this week.

Week 10 Projected Statistical Leaders

Attempts: Kenneth Walker III (22.3)

Rushing Yards: Kenneth Walker III (113.0)

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9.5)

Receptions: Christian McCaffrey (7.1)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (48.4)

Anytime Touchdown: Jahmyr Gibbs (65.6%)

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