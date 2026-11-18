Two of the most rostered defenses in the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on byes this week, leaving some Fantasy managers empty handed at D/ST this week.

For Fantasy managers experiencing an absence at their D/ST spot this week they can turn to these defense streamers with a bright Fantasy outlook in week 11.

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST

The Chiefs are available in about 55% of Fantasy leagues and need to be the one of the first claims Fantasy managers make this week. The Chiefs have one of the juicier matchups among teams on the waiver wire against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals offense looked inoperable in Carson Beck's first start as the NFC West outfit finished with 123 total yards. Reinforcements aren't coming soon for the Cardianls as Gardner Minshew is on Injured Reserve and Jacoby Brissett was shipped off to the Baltimore Ravens. With Beck stuck as the Cardinals starting QB, the Chiefs D/ST are set up for a Fantasy field day.

The Chiefs are coming off of back-to-back top-ten weekly finishes with 11.0 Fantasy points in each contest. The AFC West outfit forced a turnover in each game and look to continue the streak against the Cardinals, who turned the ball over twice last week.

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FIVE SACKS for the defense yesterday 🤯 pic.twitter.com/386EU72IfN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2026

Detroit Lions D/ST

The Lions D/ST have been a consistent Fantasy option since their bye week in week 6. The Lions finished all four games in the top-half in weekly finishes, including two finishes in the top-ten. The NFC North squad look to continue their moemtum into week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs have been one dimensional as of late, focusing entirely on their rushing attach. The Bucs lead the NFL in rushing attempts in the last three games with a 44.3 average. Factor in that their QB 1, Baker Mayfield, is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable for this week, the Lions could face a battered offense.

The matchup against a one-dimensional Bucs offense with a shaky QB situation mixed with the Lions D/ST recent form makes the NFC North outfit a safe play this week.

One Moore time 😤 pic.twitter.com/VkHgBIYzFe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2026

Carolina Panthers D/ST

The Panthers look to build off of their 8.0 Fantasy points display in their win over the New Orleans Saints against a struggling Baltimore Ravens offense. Perhaps no position group has dealt with injuries quite like the Ravens QB room, who are on their fourth starting QB of the season.

There was some growing pains in Jacoby Brissett's first start as a Raven with the veteran QB throwing an interception. The Ravens' running game was no help either as Derrick Henry finished with 10 rushung yards on 10 attempts against the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens have been reeling with the QB room dealing with injuries as they've dropped five straight and scored 13 points or less in four of those games. Given how the Ravens offense has looked as of late, the Panthers D/ST are slated to carry their momentum from last week into another servicable Fantasy performance.

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