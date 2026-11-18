There are a ton of defenses in Week 11 in fantasy football set up to have stellar outings. With that, here are four defenses that all fantasy managers should be looking to have in their starting lineups this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs defense, who are coming off a good Week 10 outing, where they ranked tied for D/ST6 in fantasy, should have another good outing in Week 11 with their opponent being the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have had a ton of great moments and signs of promise on offense, but they have likely seen the peak level of their offense in 2026. They are depleted. Arizona is without their RB1, Jeremiyah Love, their WR1 Michael Wilson, and are also without their QB1 from the start of the season, Jacoby Brissett, after they dealt him to the Baltimore Ravens. With all those pieces gone, it will have an impact going forward, as it did in their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams, where they scored just six points as an offense.

Facing off against Kansas City's defense on the road, who are allowing the third-fewest points per game in the NFL, 17.3, should equate to them having a bad game offensively once again.

Chicago Bears

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of DT Jeffery Simmons has raised the level of the Chicago Bears’ defense drastically. And they should be in for maybe their best defensive performance since acquiring him in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints QB Tyler Shough has been sacked a combined eight times in New Orleans last two games. Chicago should be able to power past the Saints’ offensive line and get a notable number of sacks in this contest. This season, Chicago is tied for averaging the sixth-most sacks per game in the NFL, at 2.9. Also, they will have a high fantasy floor against the Saints, with them averaging the fifth-fewest points per game over their last three games in the league: 16.7.

Buffalo Bills

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. (28) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills defense should have a big week against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills defense does have blatant flaws, primarily in its pass defense, but that should not be a major concern against Miami, with their QB, Kyle McCord, making his second career start against them.

Miami has one of the worst offensive lines in the league. McCord in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts was sacked three times. The Bills should have a similar, if not even greater, success in generating sacks. Over their last three games, they are averaging 3.3 sacks per game. Buffalo could also capitalize on any mistakes McCord might make in the passing game. They have seven INTs in 2026, and McCord, dating back to his last season in college football with Syracuse in 2024, did show the capability to make bad decisions, throwing 12 INTs in 13 games.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) wave to fans as they leave the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite allowing 38 points in Week 10, should have a good fantasy outing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Without QB Jalen Hurts and with a banged-up Saquon Barkley, the Eagles offense has looked completely lost. In their last three games, they are tied for averaging the third-fewest points per game in the NFL, 14.0. In that scoring lull, they also have not taken care of the ball, throwing two INTs and having two fumbles lost. Pittsburgh this season has six fumble recoveries and seven INTs.

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