The 2026 NFL season is winding down, so time is ticking for fantasy football managers to earn a spot in the playoffs. Some players have seen a shift in their role, and there are trades that can be made by managers to better their roster before trade deadlines pass in leagues.

In this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, which questions are eating away at managers?

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can answer your fantasy football questions in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Can Managers Trust Omarion Hampton Now?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers earned their first win of the season in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, and Omarion Hampton was a major reason why. With 23 touches, 105 scrimmage yards, and a touchdown, Hampton was the RB13 in Week 10 with 17.5 fantasy points.

Hampton has gotten 20-plus touches just twice this season, and he’s achieved 17-plus fantasy points in both of those outings. Maybe this leads to Mike McDaniel realizing that Hampton is clearly the best RB in LA’s offense?

Ahead of a Week 11 showdown with the New York Jets, Hampton can be trusted as an RB2 in lineups. The Jets are coughing up the 11th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+1.2) this season.

Should Managers Panic About Chris Olave With Jordyn Tyson Emerging?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch with Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) defending during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordyn Tyson has played his first two games for the New Orleans Saints, totaling 15 receptions and 110 receiving yards on 18 targets. With Tyson emerging in New Orleans’ aerial attack, Chris Olave was limited to just 3 catches for 30 yards on 4 targets in Week 10.

Although it’s a small sample, Tyson has a 27.7% target share across his first two games for the Saints. Comparatively, Olave has tallied a 26.5% target share in 2026.

Even though Olave scored a season-low 6.0 fantasy points in Week 10, he’s still the WR12 in fantasy points per game (16.4). While Tyson gives the Saints another target-earner, Olave should have more productive weeks, especially with New Orleans having a below-average defense and lackluster rushing attack.

In addition to the Saints’ defense ranking 23rd in EPA/play (0.05) and 27th in success rate allowed (46.1%), they are 9th in neutral pass rate (55.8%).

This makes Olave a buy-low candidate entering Week 11…

Which Trades Should Managers Make?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches the ball over Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty of fantasy football leagues have their trade deadline approaching. Taking that into account, here are some trades I’d be looking to make in hopes of going on a championship run.

Buy Chris Olave

Olave will be more involved in the Saints’ passing game than he was in Week 10, even with Tyson earning more snaps. New Orleans will either play in a warm-weather environment or a dome in each of the last four weeks of the season.

Sell Tony Pollard

Only Christian McCaffrey is averaging more fantasy points per game (30.3) at the RB position than Tony Pollard (29.7) since Week 7. While I’d prefer to wait to trade Pollard until after Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, if this week is your league’s trade deadline, I’d fully understand moving him now.

Buy Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in back-to-back starts. However, Nabers is the WR16 in fantasy points per game (15.2), and he’ll face the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 and Week 17.

Sell D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is the RB8 in fantasy points per game (17.1) this season, but he’s done most of his damage with Kyle Monangai banged up or sidelined. With Monangai nearing a return and Swift playing through injuries of his own, the Chicago Bears’ backfield could be closer to a 50/50 split the rest of the way.

Hopefully everyone’s fantasy football squads enjoy plenty of success in Week 11!