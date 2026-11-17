The Chicago Bears' offense has been afflicted by injuries through the team's 7-2 start to the season, but a crucial contributor received a positive update heading into Week 11. The Bears will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and could have expanded backfield depth with running back Kyle Monangai set to take the field.

Monangai has dealt with a nagging toe injury that has sidelined the star running back for each of the Bears' last five games. Coming off the bye, Monangai returned to practice ahead of Sunday's game, and is trending toward a return in Week 11, per reports.

Bears RB Kyle Monangai said he’s “on track” to return Sunday vs. the Saints, via @CourtneyRCronin:https://t.co/TBAhoIzgNt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026

He opened the season with stellar production, eclipsing the 100-yard mark twice in four games. He posted two 20.0-point fantasy performances in PPR with such output, tallying two top-11 finishes among all fantasy running backs in Weeks 1 and 4.

In just four contests, he mustered 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns over 60 carries, adding five catches for 39 yards in the passing game. Monangai's return will have a vastly positive impact on one of the NFL's top offenses, but could affect a crucial fantasy contributor in Week 11.

Saints Offer Ideal Opportunity for Kyle Monangai's Fantasy Return

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are entering a favorable matchup against a struggling Saints defense, and Monangai could make the most of this matchup in his return. New Orleans' defense has struggled mightily against the run through a tough 3-6 start to the season, ranked 27th in run defense entering Week 11.

New Orleans has already allowed 140 or more rushing yards in four games this season, and the Bears' rushing attack will present a tough matchup for one of football's worst defenses. Chicago ranks fourth in rushing production to this point of the season, an upward trend that will only improve with Monangai's return.

The Bears will establish the run early and often against New Orleans, and Monangai's efficient production presents a safe fantasy floor for managers to consider in Week 11.

Monangai's Fantasy Outlook Alongside D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Monangai's extensive absence, D'Andre Swift has emerged as one of the top running backs in fantasy football. He's ranked as RB12 in PPR coming into Sunday's game, carving out 17.1 points per week. Swift will maintain the bulk of the workload in Monangai's return, though he could face a slight dip in production as Chicago's offense works the second-year rusher back into the fold.

Swift struggled mightily prior to the bye in Week 9, notching a season-low 3.1 fantasy points, on just 31 rushing yards, held without a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Considering the rushing attack's struggles, Monangai will likely be schemed into the gameplan early against New Orleans, as Chicago's offense looks to bounce-back its worst performance of the season on the ground. Both Swift and Monangai should see encouraging volume despite splitting the workload once again, elevating Monangai's ceiling while slightly hampering Swift's.

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