Cam Skattebo and Ashton Jeanty have different Fantasy outlooks to finish the season in a season filled with hurdles for the second-year running backs.

Skattebo has a positive Fantasy outlook for the rest of the season after taking sole lead of the New York Giants running back room. Jeanty is a hard player to trust after a strong start of the season.

Skattebo has the brighter Fantasy outlook for the rest of the season, but should the Giants running back get the nod over Jeanty this week?

Cam Skattebo

Skattebo is coming off back-to-back top-ten weekly positional finishes since taking firm control of the Giants backfield. While Skattebo's Fantasy outlook is bright for the rest of the season with newfound control of the Giants' RB 1 spot, it may be tough for the second-year running back to produce Fantasy points this week.

Cam Skattebo put together a solid all around performance against Washington.



18 CAR, 78 RUSH YDS, 2 TD, 3 REC, 44 REC YDS.



Skattebo is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining running backs in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/XNcBDrXQoJ — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 13, 2026

Skattebo and the Giants host the Jacksonsville Jaguars, who have been stingy against opposing running backs. The Jaguars allow 16.2 FPPG to opposing running backs, fourth-lowest in the NFL.

The matchup against the Jags presents some hurdles for Skattebo to overcome, but the Giants running back will have plenty of touches to help him along the way. Skattebo should see around 17-20 touches as his recent games as Giants RB 1 suggests. The touches are helpful, but it'll be an uphill climb for Skattebo to finish as a top-ten running back again this week.

Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty's rushing numbers is a hot-button topic in the NFL and Fantasy football communities. Some people believe it's the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line's fault, while other believe Jeanty does't have the vision.

Whatever you believe, Jeanty's rushing number recently have been ugly. The second-year running back failed to crack over 30 rushing yards in his last six games and averaged 2.6 yards per carry. The recent rushing number send shivers down Fantasy managers' spines, but Jeanty's receiving ability makes up for it in PPR leagues.

Ashton Jeanty vs. Dolphins — Week 1



23 Carries

102 Rushing Yards

6 Receptions

45 Receiving Yards

2 Receiving TDs pic.twitter.com/ZWVL8IJuNJ — JS Sports 💥 (@JSSports0) September 14, 2026

Jeanty finished with more receiving yards than rushing yards in six out of ten games this season. The Raiders running back is such an emphasis in the passing game that Jeanty ranks second in targets and third in receiving yards among Raiders pass catchers.

Jeanty would be an increased factor this week against the Denver Broncos if Brock Bowers was unavailable for the contest. Jeanty would see a spike in targets and touches if Bowers misses this game, making the sophomore running back prominent in PPR leagues.

The Verdict

The decision between Skattebo and Jeanty comes down to a Fantasy manager's scoring format. In standard formats and half-PPR league, Skattebo is the option. In PPR leagues, Fantasy managers should stick with Jeanty in PPR leagues.

Skattebo has churned out rushing yards since taking sole lead of the Giants backfield. After going without a touch in the week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Skattebo finished with 124 and 78 rushing yards. The second-year running back does have a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but will have a plethora of touches to remedy the matchup.

It's been tough sleding for Jeanty in the running game, but the Raiders running back offers a receiving threat to make up for the lack of rushing yards. Especially if Bowers is out, Jeanty offers a receiving upside for Fantasy managers in PPR leagues.

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