Tetairo McMillan Breaks Out, Josh Jacobs Goes Down, Plus More Week 11 NFL Storylines
Our 11th NFL Sunday is now behind us, and all we have left is Monday Night Football. It was a crazy week of fantasy football, and we may have missed some key bits of information. Before we look ahead, we need to take a look back. This is the Week 11 fantasy football week in review.
Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins
- Chris Rodriguez served as the clear RB1 for the Washington Commanders. He carried the ball 15 times for 79 yards, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed just nine times for 28 yards.
- De'Von Achane had another huge game in Madrid, but did hobble off the field injured near the end of this game. That is something to monitor throughout the week.
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
- Rookie Tetairoa McMillan had a massive game, catching eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
- Bijan Robinson bounced back this week, rushing for more than 100 yards and finding the end zone twice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills
- Sean Tucker has taken over the RB1 job in Tampa with Bucky Irving hurt. He rushed for 106 yards, added 34 yards through the air, and scored three TDs.
- Josh Allen had a big bounce-back game, throwing three TDs and rushing for three more.
Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
- Woody Marks rushed 18 times and caught one pass, while Nick Chubb only handled three carries and failed to catch either of his targets.
- Despite Tony Pollard out-carrying Tyjae Spears 10 - 4, with Pollard seeing three targets to Spears's five, Spears once again out-produced Pollard 34 yards to 26 yards.
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
- Cole Kmet led the Bears in receiving in this game, catching all five of his targets for 45 yards.
- JJ McCarthy continued to struggle, completing just 16 of 32 passes for 150 yards, one TD, two interceptions, and zero rushing yards.
Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants
- Josh Jacobs left this game early with a knee injury and could be in danger of missing some time.
- Isaiah Hodgins led the Giants in receiving this week, catching five of six targets for 57 yards.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ja'Marr Chase struggled in this game, catching just three of six targets for 30 yards.
- Jaylen Warren left this game early with an ankle injury, and Kenneth Gainwell went off, rushing for 24 yards and catching seven passes for 81 yards and two TDs.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Justin Herbert had another one of his classic dud games in Week 11, throwing for 81 yards and an interception.
- Jakobi Meyers was the Jags WR1, catching five of six targets for 64 yards.
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams
- Sam Darnold was terrible in this game, throwing no TDs and four interceptions.
- A 10-yard TD reception saved Davante Adams' week. He caught just one of eight targets.
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
- With Brock Purdy back, George Kittle was the Niners' leading receiver, catching six passes for 67 yards and two TDs.
- Michael Wilson had a huge game with Marvin Harrison Jr out, catching 15 passes for 185 yards.
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
- Lamar Jackson still does not look like himself. He threw for just 193 yards, no TDs, and two interceptions, while rushing for just 10 yards.
- Dillon Gabriel left this game with a concussion, and Sheduer Sanders came in for him. Neither of them played well.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos
- Travis Kelce had a big game, catching nine of 13 targets for 91 yards and a TD.
- RJ Harvey did not impress in his first start, rushing for 30 yards on 2.7 yards per carry and catching three passes for 20 yards.
Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Jared Goff struggled mightily in this game, completing just 14 of 37 passes for 255 yards, one TD, and one INT. He couldn't get anything going in the second half.
- AJ Brown saw 11 targets in this game, catching seven of them for 49 yards.