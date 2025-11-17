Fantasy Football Week 11 MVPs: Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan Plus 7 Other Stars
The NFL played out Week 11 and many winners appeared to make a presence. Not only did these stars become Fantasy Phenom's, but they also played key roles in their teams' victories. From Josh Allen to Christian McCaffrey and many others, these are our Week 11 Fantasy Football MVPs. Props to them and great job on you for rostering the below rockstars.
All provided scores are based on ESPN PPR scoring.
QUARTERBACKS
Josh Allen - 42.68 Pts
317 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions | 40 Rushing Yards, 3 Touchdowns
(6) Total Touchdowns today for Allen. It is amazing that he did not elapse fifty points. The Bills defense struggled a bit today, but the Bills keep to chase on the Patriots after a 44-32 victory.
Bryce Young - 31.82 Pts
448 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns
The Panthers reverted to their passing game today. Young passed more than two games worth of yards, given his season average. The Panthers rise to 6-5 and very much in the NFC South and Playoff Races.
RUNNING BACKS
Christian McCaffrey - 35.1 Pts
81 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 5 Receptions, 40 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdown
The usage rate of McCaffrey has been incredible this season. He has near 50% of all Red Zone touches. However, he put up this effort on just (18) touches in total.
TreVeyon Henderson - 32.3 Pts
62 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 5 Receptions, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdowns
The breakout party for Henderson was a week late, but it did happen. His workload likely will see an increase upon the Week 12 Rhamondre Stevenson return.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - 33.0 Pts
8 Receptions, 130 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
It is about time that McMillan has a stellar game such as this one. Young threw for 448 Yards and so, it is amazing that McMillan only had 130 Yards. In fact, he had his lowest target share of the season.
Nico Collins - 24.2 Pts
9 Receptions, 92 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Davis Mills and Nico Collins — a match made in heaven. Collins had 25 Targets and 16 Receptions over his last two games with Mills. Unfortunately, CJ Stroud will be back next week. Maybe he will learn a thing or two.
TIGHT ENDS
George Kittle - 24.7 Pts
6 Receptions, 67 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
I am very happy to see Kittle back on his old form. He took some time after his injury and today, he returned to his final form. Kittle was on the love list this week, and he provided with the return of Brock Purdy.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Pittsburgh Steelers - 22.0 Pts
Any given sunday. The Steelers have been awful on defense this year, but they stepped back up to their expected form today. Chase was held to 3 Receptions and 30 Yards today.
KICKERS
Wil Lutz - 18.0 Pts
5/5 FGM (1/1 50-59 Yds), 1/1 XPM
Well, they always say that elevation favors kicking. That went down today in Denver. Scenes of the mid-2010's Saints...