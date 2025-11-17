Josh Allen and Christian McCaffrey Top Week 11 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 11 of the NFL season featured several comebacks and fantastic finishes. Those included some ugly games as well. All in all, the fantasy week had a little bit of everything. Then, there was the Buffalo and Tampa Bay game which felt like the scoreboard might break. It was quite the Sunday!
Please note again that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's begin with the quarterbacks first.
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Josh Allen (BUF)
42.68
Bryce Young (CAR)
31.82
Jacoby Brissett (ARZ)
21.88
Justin Fields (NYJ)
19.34
Brock Purdy (SF)
19.3
The first thing anyone saw when watching the Tampa Bay and Buffalo game was probably this.
Allen rebounded even after throwing another interception in the first half. Overall, the Bills quarterbacks tossed three touchdowns and ran for three more in the 44-32 win. He even topped 300 yards passing but was not the only quarterback to do so. However, this was vintage chaos Josh Allen in a good way.
Then, there was Bryce Young. Young only seems to do really well against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta needed to win this game and then the Carolina quarterback went electric. He threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns as Carolina stole the game in overtime. That late push allowed him to break the 30 point fantasy plateau.
Finally, Brock Purdy came back and pretty much produced right along his projection with a couple hundred yards and three scores. Jacoby Brissett managed to set the NFL completion record with 47 completed passes in the loss. He also managed just under 22 fantasy points.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Christian McCaffrey (SF)
35.1
Sean Tucker (TB)
34.0
TreVeyon Henderson (NWE)
32.3
Bijan Robinson (ATL)
30.3
Kenneth Gainwell (PIT)
29.5
Christian McCaffrey is the Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig of this generation. This is the fantasy reality. McCaffrey only need 18 touches on Sunday to lead the running backs with 35+ points. He had 13 carries for 81 yards and two scores then added five catches for 40 yards and another touchdown. McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor are the two reasons I am in many fantasy playoffs.
One of the surprising parts of the Buffalo-Tampa Bay game was Sean Tucker who racked up 140 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). That led to a very unexpected 34 point fantasy Sunday. One more shocker had to be Kenneth Gainwell who did most of his damage via two receiving touchdowns on seven catches and 81 yards.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
Michael Wilson (ARZ)
33.5
Tetairoa McMillian (CAR)
33.0
Nico Collins (HOU)
24.2
Deebo Samuel (WSH)
20.7
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)
20.6
Injuries created an opportunity for Michael Wilson and he took advantage of it. Jacoby Brissett threw him the ball 18 times on Sunday and he caught 15 of them for 185 yards. The Arizona receiver was in the WR1 in place of Marvin Harrison Jr. who was out after appendix surgery. Then, there was Tetairoa McMillian who caught two touchdown passes and 130 yards on Sunday against Atlanta.
Nico Collins nearly topped 100 yards but got in the endzone on Sunday as Houston won an ugly game against Tennessee. Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke 100 yards (105) but could not get in the endzone for Seattle as Sam Darnold saw a few ghosts (four interceptions).
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Trey McBride (ARZ)
27.5
George Kittle (SF)
24.7
Travis Kelce (KC)
24.1
AJ Barner (SEA)
17.1
Mark Andrews (BAL)
15.7
Trey McBride did Trey McBride type things again as he caught 10 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead all Tight Ends with 27.5 points. George Kittle and Travis Kelce were not too far behind. Kittle had two touchdowns aiwht Kelce also finding the endzone. On the other hand, Mark Andrews found himself on this list mostly for this.
Andrews picked up 9.5 fantasy points on this run alone thanks to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. It is a touchdown all the same.
Kickers
Player
Points
Wil Lutz (DEN)
19.0
Cairo Santos (CHI)
15.0
Eddy Pineiro (SF)
14.0
Jason Myers (SEA)
14.0
Tyler Loop (BAL)
12.0
Wil Lutz and Cairo Santos lead the way behind last second field goals to snare victories on Sunday. Lutz was a perfect 5-for-5 on the evening as he kicked Denver past Kansas City to push the Chiefs back to .500. Meanwhile, Santos went 4-for-5, but nailed a crucial kick to give Chicago their seventh win of the season.
There were a whopping 13 kickers who produced 10+ fantasy points on Sunday. That is a lot!
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Points
Pittsburgh Steelers
22.7
Cleveland Browns
16.0
Jacksonville Jaguars
12.0
Baltimore Ravens
11.0
Houston Texans
10.0
A lighter week on defense allowed for the Pittsburgh Penguins to top the boards with 22.7 fantasy points. They picked off Joe Flacco once, scored twice, and allowed a mere 12 points to Cincinnati. Cleveland was second here despite giving up a touchdown on one of the more zany plays of the day. The Browns had five sacks and got in the endzone.
That's the week that was in fantasy football.