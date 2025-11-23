Jaxon Smith-Njigba Surpasses DK Metcalf in Seahawks History in Just 11 Games
It’s no secret that Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having an extremely impressive season so far. On Sunday, he continued his red hot 2025 campaign by making some history.
Smith-Njigba is now the first NFL receiver in history to record at least 75 yards in each of his first 11 games to start the season. He reached his 75 yards in the first half of Sunday’s contest vs. the Titans. There are two other players to accomplish this feat in at least 11 consecutive games—Marvin Harrison (14 games) and Cooper Kupp (13 games)—but their streaks weren’t to start the season.
On top of making an NFL record, Smith-Njigba made some franchise history, too. He now holds the Seattle record for the most receiving yards registered by a receiver in a single season—and, he’s only through 11 games. By reaching 1,309 yards mid-game on Sunday, he surpassed DK Metcalf, who previously held the record with 1,303 yards from the 2020 season. Smith-Njigba is on pace to annihilate that record, as he still has six more games to go this season.
Smith-Njigba is posting one of the best seasons by a receiver in recent memory. It’ll be awesome to see what other records he makes this year.