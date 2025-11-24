Cris Collinsworth Could Not Understand Controversial Rams Pick-Six

Cris Collinsworth to Terry McAulay: "I thought it was obvious that [Cade Otton] had control when the knee went down... So even if we all acknowledge, right here, he has control and the knee is down, that is not a completed pass?" 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #SNF https://t.co/mj5ntQnEtl pic.twitter.com/OUAaeiUgy1