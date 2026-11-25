Thanksgiving is already upon us, which means the fantasy football season is winding down. This is the perfect time to appreciate having football on our TVs and expend any energy that isn’t on family and friends on winning fantasy championships.

In this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, which questions are eating away at managers?

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can answer your fantasy football questions in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Can Managers Have Confidence Starting Ashton Jeanty Again?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty was mentioned in this article earlier this season, but it was due to him being a risky option in fantasy lineups. However, entering Week 12, things appear to be trending up for the second-year back.

Ashton Jeanty made Fernando Mendoza’s first passing TD a big one, going for 68 yards 🔥@insidethenfl Week 11 Mic’d Up on X pic.twitter.com/ZNo41nJM0g — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

After scoring 27.9 fantasy points (his most since Week 1) in Week 11, Jeanty is the RB13 in fantasy points per game (16.1). While Jeanty’s rushing production hasn’t been reliable, only Christian McCaffrey has a higher target share (18.4%) than Jeanty (17.9%) at the RB position.

With Fernando Mendoza now under center for the Raiders, Jeanty has combined for 9 receptions, 136 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in their first two games together. Better matchups are ahead, so Jeanty is an RB1 in most matchups and an RB2 with upside in others moving forward.

Which Rookies Could Help Win Leagues Down the Stretch?

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates after running for a seven-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the time of year when rookie players tend to flash more upside as they become more accustomed to playing in the NFL. Here are a handful of rookies who could help managers win their leagues.

Fernando Mendoza

While Mendoza may not be super valuable in shallow leagues, he can be a major help for managers in deeper or superflex leagues. Mendoza scored 23.9 fantasy points in Week 11 in a below-average matchup against the Broncos, and he’s had four rush attempts in each of his first two starts.

Jonah Coleman

The term 'league-winner' is thrown around a decent bit in the fantasy football community, but Jonah Coleman is truly a rookie who can decide leagues. Coleman has tallied 18-plus fantasy points in three straight outings, including a season-high 34.9 fantasy points in Week 11 as the featured back on the Broncos.

Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams had his potential breakout performance in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, posting a season-high 21.2 fantasy points. With the Washington Commanders attempting to make a late-season push in a weak NFC East, expect Williams to remain heavily involved.

KC Concepcion

The Cleveland Browns are coming out of their bye in Week 12, and I’m expecting a late-season surge from KC Concepcion. Concepcion has notched 11-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games while also leading the Browns in target share (19.9%).

Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson cooled off in Week 11 after a fantastic Week 10 performance, recording only 2.0 fantasy points while playing nearly 50% of the snaps. Although the New Orleans Saints could be cautious with Tyson because of his injury history, his usage in Week 10 is a preview of what he’s capable of with a solid assortment of snaps.

Should Managers Panic About Jaylen Warren?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs out during player introduction prior to an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Warren managers have watched the dynamic back struggle in recent weeks, and they’ll need to decide whether to start him ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Broncos. Warren started the season hot, producing as the RB9 in fantasy points per game (18.6) through Week 5.

Jaylen Warren handled 95% of Pittsburgh's backfield touches for 24.3 points per game in three starts without Rico Dowdle.



Since Dowdle returned in Week 6, Warren's handled 55% of touches for 12.3 per-game points. — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) November 23, 2026

However, since Rico Dowdle returned from an injury in Week 6, Warren is the RB28 in fantasy points per game (12.4). Warren has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in back-to-back games.

While it’s been tough sledding for Warren managers recently, I’m willing to hold off on panicking until after he faces the Broncos on Black Friday – especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers making a QB change. Denver’s defense just coughed up 27.9 fantasy points to Jeanty in Week 11.

Hopefully everyone’s fantasy football squads enjoy plenty of success in Week 12!