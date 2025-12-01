Week 13 Fantasy Winners & Losers: A.J. Brown Feasts, Max Brosmer Flops
Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.
Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 13 had no shortage of storylines, especially with A.J. Brown's big day on Black Friday and Max Brosmer's disastrous first NFL start. So before we move on to Week 13, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.
MVP of the Week - A.J. Brown
It was somewhat of a down week in terms of big fantasy finishes, but Brown rounded out all scores entering Monday night with 35.2 points. Although the Eagles lost 24-15 to the Bears on Black Friday, Brown posted season highs in targets (12), catches (10), yards (132) and touchdowns (2). Brown now has back-to-back games with 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. It’s his first time accomplishing that all season. His best football is coming at the perfect time with fantasy teams competing for playoff spots.
Bust of the Week - Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Justin Jefferson
Amon-Ra St. Brown laid a turkey egg on Thanksgiving. However, he gets a pass because he left the game and was later ruled out with an ankle injury. On the other hand, Smith-Njigba and Jefferson each played an entire game and combined for four receptions and 27 yards. This adds up to a whopping 6.7 fantasy points. The best part is that the Vikings and Seahawks played against each other. Both stars were non-factors in the matchup, with Seattle winning 26-0.
That Helps No One! Award - Adonai Mitchell & Devaughn Vele
A quick shoutout to Adam Rank — this award spotlights a player(s) who went off in fantasy, but close to nobody reaped the reward. Mitchell is owned in 2.7% of ESPN leagues, while Vele is rostered in 0.6% of ESPN leagues. Still, they checked in at WR6 and WR7, respectively, on the week as we enter Monday night. Mitchell recorded career highs in catches (8) and yards (102) while also scoring his first career touchdown. Vele matched his career-high in catches (8) and set a personal best in yards (93).
Disastrous Performance of The Week - Max Brosmer
It sucks to pile on an undrafted rookie who was clearly in over his head in his first career NFL start, but Brosmer truly channeled his inner Nathan Peterman. The funny thing is, many people on social media hinted that Brosmer was primed to succeed. Well, he threw for 126 passing yards and four interceptions against a dominant Seahawks defense, filling in for a concussed J.J. McCarthy. Brosmer’s performance awarded him -3.06 fantasy points, which was the least of any player in Week 13.