Patrick Mahomes Will Never Question Andy Reid's Confidence in Chiefs Offense
Many previous rumors of the dynastic Chiefs' demise have been greatly exaggerated. This time, though, it certainly seems like those who want to see Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid wriggle their way out of their predicament will not get much climactic resolution. A Sunday Night Football loss to the Texans moved the reigning AFC champions to 6-7 on the year—level with the Dolphins in those In the Hunt graphics—and now have precious little hope of making the postseason barring some sort of holiday season magic.
While Travis Kelce bopping up a Mahomes pass into the arms of a defender and then providing the full cinematic heartbreak on the sideline may be the enduring image of where this crazy ride ended, the most important play in Kansas City's loss came in the form of a failed fourth-down conversion deep in their own territory.
With the score knotted at 10-10 and 10:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, Andy Reid kept his offense on the field facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 31. Mahomes failed to link up with Rashee Rice, Houston took over and promptly marched in for the game-winning score. The Chiefs would fail on another fourth down in their own territory a few minutes later when Rice dropped an easy catch.
In the wake of the 20-10 defeat, Mahomes was asked about his coach's decision to be so aggressive considering the game had been a defensive slugfest.
“Coach Reid believes in us and we’ve executed in that same situation several times this season,” Mahomes said.
On the NBC broadcast, Reid's bold move was questioned in real time and then after it failed. Mahomes, though, expressed his own belief in his unit executing.
"[The Texans] made good plays today but I'll never question the decision to go for it because I believe in the offense and who we are," Mahomes said.
Should Reid have punted and allowed his defense, which was flummoxing C.J. Stroud, to try to get a stop or win the game with a turnover? Perhaps. It's also a bit rich to second-guess keeping the ball in the hands of one of the all-time great quarterbacks who has delivered in that spot time and time again.
At this point Kansas City needs to get an abacus out to figure out all that needs to happen in order to make the playoffs. It's possible they finish multiple games behind the No. 7 seed anyway. It won't be a single play or coaching decision that is responsible for that but a team that has serious flaws at the end of an incredible run.