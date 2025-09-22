Jonathan Taylor And More Week 3 Studs Including A League Winner Nobody Saw Coming
Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and that means fantasy football managers everywhere are either setting their sights on winning a championship or already hoping the season ends.
But beyond the box scores and waiver wire moves, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week. Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another.
Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 3 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 4, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players who defined the second week of the fantasy football season.
Most Likely to Ruin Your Opponent’s Week - Jonathan Taylor
Taylor was the Week 3 fantasy football MVP, as he rushed 17 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts’ 41-20 win over the Titans. He even caught three passes and gained 16 yards through the air for good measure. Taylor scored 32.8 fantasy points, which was the second-most among offensive players behind Tre Tucker, who is currently owned in just 2% of ESPN leagues. Taylor single-handedly won people their fantasy football matchups, leaving opposing teams in shambles. With the Colts' offense firing on all cylinders, Taylor is a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Most Likely to be Benched Next Week Despite Breakout Performance - Tre Tucker
Tucker was the Week 3’s leading fantasy football scorer, as he posted an impressive 40.9 points for his 8-145-3 receiving line. It was a breakout performance by all accounts. The third-year wide receiver had just six receiving touchdowns to his name entering the game and had yet to record a 100-yard receiving game. Tucker is available in more than 97% of leagues on both ESPN and Yahoo Fantasy platforms. He made my list of early Week 4 waiver wire pickups and will undoubtedly be a top add. However, given how much of an outlier his performance was, he will likely remain on the bench until he proves he can string together starting-caliber fantasy football performances.
Most Likely to Go from Zero to Hero - Trey Benson
Benson was regarded as the best fantasy football running back handcuff entering the season, as many saw his exponential value if something were to happen to James Conner. Well, Conner suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Cardinals' 16-15 loss to the 49ers and was recently ruled out for the season. Although Benson began to lessen the split between him and Conner before the injury, his fantasy football value had been capped with him playing second fiddle. However, Benson will now take over as the starting running back for Arizona with league-winning potential. The second-year pro out of Florida State rushed 10 times for 42 yards and added three receptions for nine yards through the air. He made my list of early Week 4 waiver wire targets, as he will command a full workload every week for the rest of the season.
Most Likely to Carry the Team Project - Quinshon Judkins
Judkins is the runaway favorite for this award for both his role in the Browns’ 13-10 upset win over the Packers and his fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season. The rookie commanded 18 carries out of the backfield, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown against an elite defense. He was a major catalyst in the win, as Joe Flacco passed for just 142 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The only other running back to receive a handoff for the Browns was Dylan Sampson, who rushed once for two yards. Jerome Ford didn’t receive any, although he caught four passes for 10 yards. Judkins played nearly 60% of the snaps in the game overall. The Browns' backfield is his going forward.
Most Likely to Show Up Late to Class - Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown
The Eagles’ star quarterback and pass-catcher logged dominant fantasy football performances, but virtually all of their production came in the second half against the Rams. Hurts posted just 17 yards on 4-of-8 passing to go along with 18 rushing yards and a fumble at halftime. However, he finished the day with 266 total yards and four total touchdowns. On the other hand, Brown finished the first half against the Rams with zero catches on just one target before recording six receptions for 109 yards and a score to help the Eagles mount their comeback win. The Eagles trailed by as many as 19 points early in the third quarter. They ended up winning 33-26, and Jordan Davis blocked a potential game-winning field goal by the Rams and returned it for a touchdown as time expired.