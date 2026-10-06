Week 5 Fantasy Football Kickers Starts: Evan McPherson Leads Group of Kickers Fantasy Managers Should Focus on

Week 5 brings the first bye week of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers out of action.

For Harrison Butker and Ryan Fitzgerald Fantasy managers or for Fantasy managers looking for a new kicker, these kickers are must starts this week.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals K

McPherson will see plenty of kicking opportunities this week as the Bengals high-powered offense takes on the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins allow 25.3 points per game, which will lead to plenty of field goal attempts and extra point attempts for McPherson. Last week, the Dolphins allowed five field goal attempts to Will Reichard, which translated to 19.0 Fantasy points for Reichard.

McPherson has been perfect on every kick attempt this season, nailing nine field goals and 10 extra points. McPherson’s accuracy mixed with an opponent susceptible to giving up points makes the Bengals kicker, who is available in about half of Fantasy leagues, a must start this week.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers K

Boswell hasn’t been reliable early on this season as the Steelers kicker has been in years past. Boswell is making 70 percent of his field goals through the first four games, but Boswell can regain his form in week 5.

Boswell and the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts, who had their share of struggles against opposing kickers early on in the season. The Colts allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing kickers with a 10.8 FPPG average. A big part in the Colts’ struggles against opposing kickers is the 2.5 field goal attempts the Colts allow per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. In a game against an opponent that allows heavy volume to opposing kickers, Boswell has the opportunity to right the ship and produce in Fantasy while doing so.

Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos K

Lutz leaves the kicker-friendly conditions of Mile-High Stadium this week, but will still play in an ideal environment. Lutz will trade the thin air of Denver for kicker-friendly confines of Sofi Stadium. Not only will Lutz maintain a kicker-friendly environment in week 5, the Broncos kicker will also have an ideal matchup.

The Broncos will face off against an AFC West Rival, Los Angeles Chargers, who are arguably the most disappointing team this season. The Chargers defense has particularly been a thorn in their side early on as the AFC West bottom dweller allow 26.5 points per game, ninth-worst in the league. Much like McPherson, Lutz will have plenty of field goal attempts and extra point attempts to enhance his Fantasy score.

Lutz struggled the past couple of weeks, going 2 for 4 on his field goal attempts, but the Broncos kicker has a get-right spot against an opponent he’s had recent success against. In the past two seasons, Lutz produced 9.0 and 12.0 Fantasy points in road games against the Chargers in the past two seasons. Those versions of the Chargers had Jesse Minter as their defensive coordinator, so this matchup should feature more kicking opportunities for Lutz.

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