Vikings Stock Report: Who's Rising (and Falling) After Gritty Week 4 Win

The Vikings are winning ugly, but there's certainly some beauty in the struggle. After a gritty 15-10 victory over Miami, Minnesota is one of just three undefeated teams remaining. Powered by an elite defense and a dominant special teams unit, the Vikings are simply finding ways to win.

The team is clearly being carried by a select few at the moment, so while certain players are doing more than enough, others are left needing to show some signs of life.

Whose stock is up and whose is trending down after the Vikings' Week 4 win?

Stock up: Will Reichard, K

It's hard to imagine Reichard's stock going any higher than it has been, but he's put up some incredible—or depressing—numbers as of late.

After going 5-for-5 in the win over Miami, Reichard now accounts for half of Minnesota's total points scored this season. He's also been the only source of points in two of the four games. His dominance at a position historically viewed as a liability in Minnesota is refreshing, but maybe at some point the offense will lighten his load a bit.

Stock down: Brian O'Neill, RT

It was a rough day all around for the offensive line, which allowed the Dolphins' first, second, third and fourth sacks of the season. Losing Donovan Jackson and Christian Darrisaw didn't help, but Brian O'Neill got bullied by Chop Robinson several times throughout the day, allowing a whopping eight total pressures. He also allowed three pressures on the day, according to Pro Football Focus, after surrendering zero in the two previous games.

Brian O'Neill's performance vs. the Dolphins in Week 4 left much to be desired, and he must be better moving forward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His performance was more likely an anomaly than a concerning trend, but O'Neill will have his hands full if his counterparts miss time.

Stock up: Myles Price, KR/WR

After taking back an 86-yard punt for a score against Tampa Bay, Myles Price followed it up with another impressive performance. A 47-yard kick return and a 36-yard punt return highlighted another strong day for one of the most electric returners in the game. "All-Pro 4," anyone?

Stock down: Tai Felton, WR

Despite the absence of Justin Jefferson, Tai Felton failed to make any impact in the receiving game, notching just one catch for 14 yards. To add insult to injury, cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn was absolutely electric as a gunner (h/t NFL) in his first action of the season, and could potentially usurp that role from Felton.

Gunner teach tape by Zemaiah Vaughn 😳



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SKLJbp9TLA — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

It's getting late early for the former third-round pick to find a home, and Felton's roles seem to be diminishing every week.

Stock up: T.J. Hockenson, TE

Kyler Murray found a friend in T.J. Hockenson, whom he linked up with 13 times in the win over Miami. While it may have been a flash in the pan, it's still encouraging that Murray and Hockenson have seemingly developed some nice chemistry.

Ideally, Murray will look to push the ball down the field to receivers more in the future, but seeing Hockenson step up without Josh Oliver was promising for the offense moving forward.

Stock down: Max Bredeson, FB

Head coach Kevin O'Connell apparently finally realized that Murray works best out of shotgun, and the Vikings ran 54 snaps from it against the Dolphins, which was the most in a game (h/t The Athletic's Alec Lewis) during O'Connell's tenure.

They also ran the ball 18 times from shotgun, and if that trend continues, it will push Max Bredeson off the field more and more. The fullback notched just 14 snaps this week, and he has yet to eclipse his Week 1 emergence of 24 snaps.

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