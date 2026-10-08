Week 5 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Trevor Lawrence VS Jalen Hurts

Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts will face off in the second NFL game in London this season.

It’s been a rollercoaster Fantasy wise for the Pro Bowl quarerbacks early on this season with one QB a clear start this week and the other one a fade.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is experiencing an up-and-down Fantasy season throughout the first four games of the season. Lawrence has two games with 20-plus Fantasy points, while having two games with 13.1 Fantasy points or less. The Jacksonville Jaguars QB is set up to have a higher-percetile performance against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has its share of struggles against opposing quarterbacks.

The Eagles allow 18.5 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, the 10th-most in the league. What really stands out about the Eagles pass defense was their week 3 performance agaisnt 38-year-old journeyman Case Keenum. In his first start since the 2023 season, Keenum went off for 24.5 Fantasy points. Keenum’s performance highlights the weakness in the Eagles pass defense, which bodes well for Lawrence’s Fantasy outlook this week.

Trevor Lawrence deserves more respect. In his last 11 games Lawrence has a 17 game pace of, 4,056 passing yards, 40 passing TDs, and only 10 INTs. Folks those are MVP level numbers. And the tape reflects that. Here’s my favorite throws of his from the first 3 weeks of this season pic.twitter.com/CztRPFIm9i — Jason Lewis (@Jasonlewis54) October 3, 2026

Jalen Hurts

After a strong Fantasy performance in the season opener, it's been all downhill for Hurts and the Eagles offense. Hurts put up 24.7 Fantasy points in week 1 then his score dropped in the corresponding weeks. The most worrying performances were the past two games where Hurts finished with 13.6 and 13.5 Fantasy points. In those games Hurts ended each game with less than 155 passing yards.

The Eagles had a tough time getting their offense going as the unit produced 18.8 points per game, seventh-worst in the NFL. The offense may be more stagnant this upcoming week as Saquan Barkley and DeVonta Smith are questionable heading into the game. Hurts may have to do everything for the offense to run, but as seen in the last couple of games that may lead to Fantasy points.

Hurts has a slight glimer of hope with the Jags being content in allowing passing yards. The Jags allow 280.3 passing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. If DeVonta Smith is available, Hurts’ Fantasy outlook changes against a defense that allows a plethora of passing yards, but with the way the Eagles offense has looked lately, it’s hard to get excited about starting Hurts.

Jalen Hurts vs Titans - has had a great start to the season pic.twitter.com/9kaSegV7ti — Between The Lines (@BTLNFL) September 22, 2026

The Verdict

Lawrence should be prioritized in this matchup between Pro Bowl quarterbacks. Lawrence has a better play caller and the Jags offense has been efficient compared to the Eagles offense. Lawrence’s weapons are healthy as well compared to Hurts who may be without his WR 1 and RB 1 in this contest.

With the way the Eagles offense has been playing lately, it’s hard to place Hurts into a Fantasy lineup knowing the offense isn’t moving the ball or scoring points. It gets even uglier with the potential perspective of Barkley and Smith missing this game.

Lawrence presents a safe option at QB this week with high upside, while Hurts' recent struggles makes it hard to hard to place the former Super Bowl MVP

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