Week 6 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Carnell Tate VS Wan'Dale Robinson

It’s been an ugly start of the season for the Tennesse Titans as the AFC South outfit try to find their first win of the season against divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.

Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson will have to be at the forefront for the Titans to notch their first win of the season, but will either of the Titans wide receivers be viable in Fantasy this week?

Carnell Tate

Tate’s rookie season hasn’t gone as expected early on as the rookie has three games with 7.8 PPR points or less early on. Tate did show a flash of why he was drafted fourth overall in week 4 as the former Ohio State Buckeye finished with 21.5 PPR points, good for a WR 11 finish that week.

The rookie has been Titans QB Cam Ward’s favorite target this season as Tate leads all Titans pass catchers with 37 targets. While the targets are a nice sign, the QB-WR duo have struggled to connect as Tate has hauled in 23 of 37 targets, a 62% rate.

Tate and Robinson have an average matchup this week against the Colts. The Colts allow 26.6 FPPG to opposing wide receivers, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Both receivers’ Fantasy outlook hinge on the game script. If the Titans are trailing, like they have been all season, Tate and Robinson will see a plethora of targets. If the Titans are winning, Fantasy managers can expect a more run-heavy approach, limiting Tate and Robinson in Fantasy.

Carnell Tate was running some of the NASTIEST ROUTES against the Giants.



Tate finished the game with 9 targets, 6 receptions, and 58 receiving yards.



The Titans rookie WR could’ve had 120+ receiving yards and 2 TD’s 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/rmVs6Wb2HQ — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 30, 2026

Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson had a shaky start to the season, but has been a reliable, high-floor Fantasy option of late. The former New York Giant has a current streak of three straight games with 11.0-plus PPR games.

Robinson has been the second option in the Titans’ passing attack behind Tate as the former Kentucky Wildcat has received 30 targets. Robinson has been more efficient than Tate in hauling in his targets as Robinson converts 73% of his targets into receptions.

Robinson isn’t replicating his 1,000 receiving yards campaign from last season as the receiver is on pace for a 600 receiving yards season. Nevertheless, Robinson’s familiarity with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll during the duo’s stint in New York always makes Robinson an option in Fantasy. Fantasy managers can expect for the veteran receiver to see a decent amount of targets under Daboll.

Nice throw on the move by Cam Ward to Wan'Dale Robinson #Titans pic.twitter.com/oMvB5PIdZV — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 12, 2026

The Verdict

It’s hard to get excited to start either receiver as the Titans’ offense has been inefficient. The Titans rank last in points per game and second-worst in passing yards per game. With popular receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Amon-Ra St.Brown and Justin Jefferson on byes, Fantasy managers may be forced to have Tate or Robinson in their lineup.

Tate offers a higher ceiling, but a lower floor compared to Robinson. For Fantasy managers who prefer higher-ceiling players, Tate is the option.

Robinson is the better option for Fantasy managers who like a safer play. Robinson offers a high-Fantasy ceiling as seen in his three peat of 10-plus PPR points performances.

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