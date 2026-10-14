Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers Featuring Bryce Young and Javonte Williams

Delivered straight to your smart phone, tablet, laptop, or other undisclosed screen, this is our list of fantasy sleepers to consider starting in Week 6.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers’ offense has been a revelation in 2026, and Bryce Young is largely responsible.

The 25-year-old averages 40.5 pass attempts per contest—third in the NFL—and ranks sixth in explosive plays, having completed 17 throws for 20 yards or more.

Perhaps most impressively, he leads the league in passing yards per game (301.3), despite getting pressured at the highest rate of any quarterback (47.4%).

Fresh off of a bye week, Young and co. draw a favorable matchup in their return to action. The Philadelphia Eagles are 24th in total defense and 26th in pass defense. Even though they rank fourth in quarterback pressure, they have difficulty finishing the play, posting the fifth fewest sacks.

Look for Young to excel against the Eagles, particularly in play action , where he’s racked up 435 passing yards this season. The Birds, meanwhile, sit at 26th in yards per play allowed off of play action.

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) scores during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams’ rushing attempts, yards, and yards per carry aren’t nearly as special as a Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs. That said, the man knows how to score.

His six rushing touchdowns tie him for third most among running backs, and he’s found the end zone four times in the last two games.

In Week 6, the Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers, who are 24th in rush defense, rank second to last in rushing TDs allowed, and give up the third most fantasy points per week in the ground game.

Williams shouldn’t have a problem accumulating fantasy points this Sunday, especially considering that he’s the Cowboys’ primary half-back option, and it’s not even close. See: his 74 carries to back up Tyler Goodson’s nine.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers may be the shiniest fantasy asset on the Raiders, but Tre Tucker could be a Week 6 hidden gem.

The 5’8 receiver has 19 receptions on 28 targets—third on the team behind Bowers and Ashton Jeanty—along with 274 yards, one touchdown, and 14.4 yards per reception.

According to PFF , he’s posted 218 of his receiving yards lined up on the outside (20th among WRs), while his Week 6 opponents, the Buffalo Bills, rank 25th in outside receiving yards allowed. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the Bills’ defense.

The team has given up the second most passing yards per game, the fourth most passing TDs, and the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers in the entire NFL.

Between the Bills’ futility in stopping the pass, and injuries to Raiders’ teammates Jack Bech (out) and Jalen Nailor (uncertain), Tucker makes for an intriguing streamer option in Week 6.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Terrance Ferguson injured his right ankle against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Tyler Higbee has played at a Pro Bowl level.

On 23 targets, he’s caught 18 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. That 6.0 receptions per game figure, if extended across the season, would put him tied for fourth among tight ends.

The Arizona Cardinals have allowed the most touchdowns and the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Rams’ quarterback Matt Stafford’s huge volume of passing—he leads the league in attempts per game—should continue benefiting Higbee.