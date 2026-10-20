Week 7 Fantasy Football Kickers Starts: Daniel Carlson Leads Group of Kickers in Favorable Fantasy Matchups

Popular Fantasy kickers, such as Cam Little, Cameron Dicker and Tyler Bass are on byes this week, leaving Fantasy managers in a bind.

These kickers become must starts in a week where kicker availability is scarce.

Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints K

It’s been a rough start in Carlson’s first season as a Saint, but this week could change Carlson’s season-long outlook. Carlson missed 3 field goals and nailed only 70% of his field goal attempts early on, but Carlson’s week 7 opponent allows the Saints kicker to forget about his woes and exhibit a top-tier Fantasy day.

Carlson and the Saints head to Paris, France to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have shown struggles against opposing kickers. The Steelers allow the most field goal attempts to opposing kickers with a 3.3 average. Recently, the Steelers have seen an uptake in volume allowed to kickers with 3.7 field goal attempts allowed per game in the last three games, which is also most in the league. The volume translates to Fantasy production as the Steelers allow the most Fantasy points to kickers with a 13.3 FPPG average.

Carlson had his best game as a Saint last week with a 14.0 Fantasy points performance and looks to build off the momentum against the Steelers, who allow the most volume to kickers.

Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders K

Gay has been a consistent Fantasy option early on in the season as the Raiders kicker has four top-11 weekly finishes in six games this season. The main factor in Gay’s success this season is his accuracy as Gay made 14 out of 15 field goal attempts this season. Gay is slated for another successful Fantasy day against an opponent who had recent struggles against opposing kickers.

59-yard field goal ‼️ A new career long for Matt Gay!



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Gay and the Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed a multitude of volume to kickers recently. The Rams allowed 3.7 field goal attempts per game in the last three games, which is tied for most in the league over the stretch. The volume mixed with Gay’s pin-point accuracy sets up the Raiders kicker for a productive Fantasy day.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers K

Fitzgerald has been a solid Fantasy option this season as his high-Fantasy floor gives Fantasy managers a sense of confidence when placing the Panthers kicker in their starting lineup. Fitzgerald has scored at least 8.0 Fantasy points every game this season, while scoring at least 10.0 Fantasy points in three out of five games this season. Fitzgerald’s Fantasy production should carry over into this week against a division rival.

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed opposing kickers to feast in Fantasy. The Bucs allow the second-most FPPG to kickers with a 13.0 average. The profound Fantasy production is thanks to the volume the Bucs allow to opposing kickers. The Bucs allow 2.8 field goal attempts per game, tied for second most in the NFL. Fitzgerald is slated for another high-scoring Fantasy day as his consistency and the Bucs’ inefficiency against kickers allows for the Panthers kicker to pile on the Fantasy points.

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