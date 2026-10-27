Cam Little and Evan McPherson Headline Week 8 Fantasy Football Must-Start Kickers

Starting the right kicker week to week can be the difference between a win and a loss for Fantasy managers.

For Fantasy managers in need of a new kicker this week, these kickers are must start options as the race to the Fantasy football playoffs starts.

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Little may be on waiver wire for some Fantasy managers after the Jaguars spent last week on a bye week, leaving some Fantasy managers with no option but to drop the NFL record holder for longest field goal made. At about a 60% rostership, Little offers upper-echelon power with the ability to make any kick from any distance. Whether Fantasy managers already have Little on their roster or are able to pick up Little off of waivers, the Jaguars kicker is a must start in week 8.

Little takes on the Indianapolis Colts, who allow the most points to opposing kickers with a 12.4 FPPG average. A big part in the Colts' struggles against opposing kickers is the AFC South outfit allow nearly three field goal attempts per game, third most in the NFL. The Colts leakiness in allowing field goal attempts boosts Little's Fantasy outlook this week as the Jags kicker only has two games this season with three field goal attempts. The perceived uptick in volume makes one of the more powerful legs in the league a must start this week.

Maybe the craziest game of the season. Unreal, Cam Little:



pic.twitter.com/DOl9e77W0x — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 11, 2026

Andre Szmyt, Cleveland Browns

Szmyt has been the Cleveland Browns' unsung hero this season with multiple walk-off game-winning field goals. Szmyt's matchup this week allows the Browns kicker to be the hero for Fantasy managers in need of a kicker.

Szmyt and the Browns have their second matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. In their first matchup, Szmyt produced a top-ten weekly finish as his 12.0 Fantasy points led a K8 week.

Szmyt is slated to repeat his performance against the Steelers thanks to the Steeler's leakiness to opposing kickers. The Steelers allow the most field goal attempts per game, at 3.1 which bodes well for Szmyt's week 8 outlook. In their last matchup, Szmyt had two field goal attempts, but was still able to finish with 12 Fantasy points. If Szmyt has the usual three field goal attempts the Steelers usually allow, the Browns kicker should easily replicate his first Fantasy performance against the Steelers.

ANDRE SZMYT WINS IT FOR THE BROWNS! pic.twitter.com/GYjI3D8IjV — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson lacked volume in his past three games as the Bengals kicker only had 2 field goal attempts the past three weeks. This can change this week as the Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allow 2.9 field goal attempts per game, much higher than what McPherson has been seeing the past three weeks. On top of the field goal attempts, the Bengals are slated for a productive offensive display against the Titans, which brings along extra points attempts for McPherson. McPherson should have enough volume in field goal attempts and extra points attempts to have his first 10-plus Fantasy points performance since week 3.

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