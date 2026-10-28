Week 8 Fantasy Football Mailbag: Can Managers Comfortably Start Both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum?

The 2026 NFL season is moving quickly, and Week 8 kicks off Thursday with a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. Ahead of Thursday’s kickoff and this weekend’s slate of games, fantasy football managers have endless decisions to make.

In this week’s installment of our fantasy football mailbag, which questions are eating away at managers?

Note: Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter so I can answer your fantasy football questions in future articles.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Can Fantasy Football Managers Feel Comfortable Starting Kyren Williams and Blake Corum?

During the Los Angeles Rams’ 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Sean McVay deployed a heavy dose of both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Williams and Corum combined for 33 carries, 192 rushing yards, and 2 rushing TDs against the Raiders.

In Week 7, Williams played a season-low 51.0% snap rate, but he still scored 18.1 fantasy points. Williams is tied with Jonathan Taylor as the RB6 in fantasy points per game (19.6) this season.

Meanwhile, Corum logged his second-highest snap rate (44.0%) of the season in Week 7, earning a season-best 17.1 fantasy points. Corum has posted 14-plus fantasy points in three straight outings, and he’s tied with Williams as the RB16 in fantasy points per game (15.8) since Week 5.

With the Rams dealing with various injuries on offense, they could lean on their effective rushing attack to offset their absences. Between Williams and Corum, Williams should certainly be trusted more due to his usage in the passing game and in pass protection.

While both Williams and Corum may not both be startable in games where Los Angeles isn’t favored, they are both viable in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Which Moves Should Managers Proactively Make Ahead of the Trade Deadline?

The NFL trade deadline isn’t until Tuesday, November 10, but fantasy football managers should be proactive about potential moves. Which moves should managers make before the trade deadline arrives?

Buy Low on Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts have already begun selling ahead of the trade deadline, and Josh Downs could use a change of scenery as the WR58 in fantasy points per game (8.2).

Buy Low on Breece Hall

The New York Jets are 2-5, and Braelon Allen has proven that he is capable of being a featured back in this offense amid Breece Hall’s absence. Even if Hall isn’t traded by the Jets, he’s an ideal buy-low candidate as he’ll either be a focal point of New York’s offense or see a boost in another offense.

Sign Seth McGowan

Seth McGowan might be a rookie seventh-round pick who is 25 years old, but Jonathan Taylor could be on his way out of Indy. McGowan is a valuable handcuff right now, and he could become a featured back if Taylor is traded elsewhere soon.

Buy Low on Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. has fallen out of favor in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ WR room, but he’s still only 24 years old and had an extremely productive rookie season in 2024. The hope is that Thomas lands on a team that doesn’t shoehorn him into a sacrificial X role where he’s just running cardio.

Is it Time to Panic About Derrick Henry?

Father time tends to be unforgiving for aging RBs, but Derrick Henry has fended it off up to this point. However, Henry has scored fewer than six fantasy points in back-to-back games, and he’s totaled 103 rushing yards on 34 carries during that span.

While Henry’s longest run is 17 yards over the last four weeks, the All-Pro back deserves some patience with Lamar Jackson nearing a return from a three-week absence. Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens have dealt with multiple injuries to the interior of their offensive line.

Over the next four weeks, Henry faces the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers. The Bills, Chargers, and Panthers are all allowing the 14th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game or worse to RBs this season.

If Henry struggles during that stretch, then it may be time to express concern.

Hopefully everyone’s fantasy football squads enjoy plenty of success in Week 8!