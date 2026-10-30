Week 8 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Harold Fannin Jr. VS T.J. Hockenson

Harold Fannin Jr. and T.J. Hockenson have favorable matchups this week and appear to be top options for Fantasy managers.

Both tight ends are slated for strong Fantasy performances, but who stands out the most?

Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin Jr. and the Cleveland Browns face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season. In the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers in week 4, Fannin Jr. finished with 11.7 PPR points. Fannin Jr. looks poised to repeat his week 4 performance against the Steelers this week as one of the top pass-cathing options on the Browns.

Fannin Jr.'s 58 targets is second on the Browns, sandwiched between rookies Denzel Boston (61) and KC Concepcion (55). Being a top-targeted option makes on the Browns makes Fannin Jr. a decent option to start this week, but Fantasy managers do have to consider a floor performance from the Browns tight end.

Fantasy managers do have to consider Fannin Jr.'s rollercoaster Fantasy season so far before placing the second-year tight end into their starting lineup. Fannin Jr. does have four games of over 10-plus Fantasy points this, but there have been poor Fantasy displays along the way. Fannin Jr. had two back-to-back games of 1.4 and 1.9 Fantasy points. Fannin Jr. did respond with a 13.1 PPR points performance after the two subpar performances, but Fantasy managers have to consider the possibility of low-scoring Fantasy game from Fannin Jr.

Harold Fannin Jr. with the big catch and run to put the Browns into field goal range!



CLEvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

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T.J Hockenson

Hockenson emerged as one of the top options for the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson is the current targets leader for the Vikings, even ahead of All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who has missed one game this season.

Hockenson is having a resurgence this season as the 29-year-old tight end has three games with 13-plus PPR points. The Vikings tight end even had a TE 1 week with a 24.9 PPR points performance in week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. There have been a couple of duds for Hockenson this season with a 3.1 and a 1.7 PPR performances, but that shouldn't be the case for this week. Fantasy managers can expect Hockenson to continue his renaissance this week with a favorable matchup.

Hockenson and the Vikings take on a divisional foe in the Detroit Lions, who struggle against opposing tight ends. The Lions allow the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends with a 24.7 FPPG average. Hockenson's target rate mixed with the Lions' inability to stop opposing tight ends sets up the Vikings tight end for a productive Fantasy day.

T.J. HOCKENSON JUST GETS IN!



The Vikings take the lead in the fourth quarter against the Colts.



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The Verdict

Both Fannin Jr. and Hockenson are viable options to start at tight end this week, but Hockenson gets the edge this week. Hockenson faces the easiest Fantasy matchup for tight ends and has a high-Fantasy floor this week against the Lions.

Fannin Jr. is capable of repeating his first Fantasy performance in the second matchup against the Steelers, but the second-year tight end may be too touchdown dependent. Fannin Jr. will also have to compete with Boston and Concepcion for targets, which hurts the second-year tight end's floor.

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